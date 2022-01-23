ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US fugitive wanted by the FBI on rape charges disguised himself as an eccentric English professor, and his neighbors admit they were totally fooled

By Bethany Dawson
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhO0W_0dtWMSr100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuzMX_0dtWMSr100
University of Glasgow

Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

  • Nicholas Rossi, a wanted sex offender, hid out in Scotland and was only discovered when he needed COVID-19 treatment.
  • He had faked his death from cancer in 2020 in Rhode Island.
  • Rossi, who used the alias name Arthur Knight, disguised himself as an eccentric English professor.

An American man who faked his death and fled to Scotland to hide from the FBI had disguised himself as an English University professor, The Times has revealed.

Nicholas Rossi, 34, who was known in Scotland as Arthur Knight, and has numerous aliases including Nicholas Alahverdian, was wanted by the FBI on a charge of rape but was thought to be dead until December 2021, when he went for treatment for severe COVID-19 at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth university hospital.

When he was found in a hospital bed, he was arrested, then released on bail. He was arrested again on January 22 amid concerns he may be a flight risk.

He is set to be extradited back to the USA.

His neighbors told The Times that he lived in a flat close to Glasgow University where he claimed to work.

They knew him as an eccentric, friendly academic with a formal English accent who frequently wore suits and a Panama hat to the bars where he would drink whiskey and go on political rants about Brexit.

Michael, who lives near the flat occupied by Rossi until yesterday, said he was an unmistakable figure.

"For someone who was on the run, he really liked to draw attention to himself," one of his neighbors told The Times.

"He never slipped up and always spoke with an English accent but would occasionally stammer. We had no inkling that he was American, and certainly no idea that he was a fugitive from justice. He fooled everybody and we were all shocked and horrified when we learned who he really was." they added.

Rossi was taken from the flat on January 20, with Police Scotland saying, "officers arrested a 34-year-old man in the Woodlands area of Glasgow on Thursday 20 January 2022 in connection with an arrest warrant."

Rossi, who had worked as a children's welfare campaigner in Rhode Island, Sky News reported, was wanted on a charge of rape in Utah in 2008 and an attack in Ohio in 2018.

The Utah rape charge came as part of a review of historical sex assault cases where DNA evidence kits had not been tested, reported the Guardian.

It was widely reported that Rossi, who goes by multiple aliases including Nicholas Alahverdian and Nicholas Alahverdian Rossi, died in 2020 from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and was cremated – two months after a rape allegation was filed against him.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 13

Related
Rolling Stone

Brian Laundrie Admitted to Killing Gabby Petito, According to FBI

On Friday, after a four-month investigation, authorities announced they will close the case into the murder of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose September disappearance during a cross-country road trip and the subsequent discovery of her body captured national media attention. In a statement, the Denver FBI said her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, had admitted to killing her. “Yesterday, the family of Gabrielle Petito met with the FBI at the Tampa Field Office as the investigation will be closed in the near future,” the statement said, then quoted FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The investigation did not identify...
MOAB, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
BBC

US reporter on FBI wanted man found in Scots hospital

An American man believed to have faked his own death is facing extradition after being arrested in hospital in Glasgow. Nicholas Rossi, 34, was wanted by Interpol and faces a charge of rape in Utah in the United States. He was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in December...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

I Spent Years Getting to Know a Teenage Serial Killer

At 3:15AM on the 24th of October, 2002, armed police closed in on a rest stop just off an interstate in Maryland. There, hiding out inside a blue Chevrolet Caprice, were 41-year-old Gulf War veteran John Muhammad, and Lee Malvo, then aged just 17. Together, for the previous 23 days,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rape charge after man attacked in Bolton town centre

A man has been charged with raping a man in a town centre. The attack happened behind a pub in Deansgate, Bolton, in the early hours of Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said. A 24-year-old man from Bolton has been charged with four counts of rape of a man aged 16 or over and one count of common assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
ABC4

Utah man charged with raping 12-year-old girl twice

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Charges have been filed against a 21-year-old man who was accused of breaking into a 12-year-old girl’s house and raping her twice. According to court documents Gule Cheway is charged in the Third District Court with two counts of rape of a child, a first-degree felony. The incidents allegedly happened in […]
UTAH STATE
The Independent

US suspect in rape and murder of schoolgirl identified 26 years later

The Atlanta police have identified a recently deceased suspect who allegedly raped and killed a teenager by shooting her twice in the face in 1995.Twenty-six years later, the police said that the late Kelvin Arnold assaulted and fatally shot 14-year-old Nacole Smith on 7 June 1995 while she was on her way to school.Mr Arnold died of liver and kidney failure while in hospice care in August 2021 in Fulton County. He was 49 years old.“There are literally boxes, and boxes, and boxes of data and reports and evidence that has been analysed as it pertains to this case,” homicide...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Fbi#Fugitive#Police Scotland#Getty#American#English University#The Times#Glasgow University#Brexit
The Independent

Murdered Louise Smith, 16, ‘not supported fully’ by police after ‘rape by peer’

Murdered teenager Louise Smith may not have received appropriate support because of Covid-19 restrictions, a review of her care has found.Shane Mays, 30, from Havant Hampshire was jailed for life and must serve a minimum of 25 years after being found guilty of killing the 16-year-old on VE Day 2020.Louise, who was training to be a veterinary nurse, was “brutally” killed in Havant Thicket, with her body defiled and burnt.The trial at Winchester Crown Court heard that Louise was “vulnerable”, suffered from anxiety and depression, and smoked cannabis.She had moved in with Mays and his wife, Chazlynn Jayne...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
WZZM 13

Capitol rioter who texted 'selfie' to federal agent pleads guilty

WASHINGTON — A retired New York firefighter who sent a “selfie” to a federal agent from inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6 pleaded guilty this week to a misdemeanor parading charge. Thomas Fee, of Freeport, New York, appeared before U.S. District Judge John D. Bates...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs4local.com

Controversial US attorney drops charges against MIT professor with link to China

BOSTON (TND) — Massachusetts’ progressive U.S. attorney dismissed the case of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor arrested and charged last year for allegedly concealing his ties to the Chinese government. A statement from U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins released Thursday said additional information...
NEW BOSTON, TX
Insider

Insider

274K+
Followers
21K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy