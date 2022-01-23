ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, AL

POD: Moody news highlights fluidity of portal; Ranking RB rooms for NC teams under Saban

By Travis Reier
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin BamaOnLine.com senior analyst Travis Reier as he goes in depth on University of Alabama football and men's hoops. Next up:. * Considering Jaylen Moody transfer...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

247Sports

Nick Saban creates a stir at Arch Manning's school

Alabama coach Nick Saban made his way to New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman over the weekend to check in on prized five-star 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning. But Manning isn’t the only prospect Saban had his eye on. The Crimson Tide also extended a scholarship offer to Manning’s teammate and classmate, tight end Will Randle. Randle’s father attended college in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Ohio State Football foe could get number one transfer QB

The transfer portal has been good for the Ohio State football program. It has been useful for other teams around the country too, including in the Big Ten. It looks like the Buckeyes might have some tougher competition next year because of one particular player in the transfer portal. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Moody, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Moody, AL
247Sports

Quarterback Dominos: What happens if Caleb Williams doesn't go to USC?

The longer it goes for Caleb Williams, the more unclear things look. Williams released a statement on Jan. 3 when he entered the transfer portal saying that he would evaluate his options but also didn’t shut door on returning to the Sooners in 2022. Many thought that he was surely bound for USC with Lincoln Riley taking over as the head coach in Los Angeles. Williams’ father, Carl, was on the record that the family would check out several schools that gave Caleb the best opportunity to be developed for the NFL. Schools far and wide like Georgia, UCLA, LSU, Miami were inititially reported as in the mix.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces His Retirement

After spending over a decade in the NFL, tight end Lee Smith has officially announced his retirement. Smith explained his decision in a heartfelt video released by the Atlanta Falcons, the last team he suited up for in the pros. In his announcement video, Smith revealed that he’s going to...
NFL
Nick Saban
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s JuJu Smith-Schuster News

Could the rich be getting even richer? On Tuesday, news surfaced that Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has shown an interest in signing with the Chiefs this offseason. Per Aaron Wildson of Pro Football Network, “It’s no secret in NFL circles with multiple league sources saying Smith-Schuster hopes to join the Chiefs as a free agent and has expressed that desire.”
NFL
#American Football#University Of Alabama#Ua#The Bamaonline Podcast#Spotify#Google Podcasts#Twitter#Travisreier
The Spun

Watch: Things Get Heated In College Basketball Handshake Line

A scuffle broke out in the handshake line following an SEC basketball game between Florida and. Things started to get out of hand shortly after the No. 18 Volunteers closed out a 78-71 win on their home floor. As the two teams got together for a customary handshake, players started to exchange words from a distance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Josh McDaniels News

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL world learned some interesting news – New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has a head coaching interview coming up. According to multiple reports, McDaniels will interview with the Las Vegas Raiders for their head coaching vacancy. He and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh were seen as the two frontrunners for the job.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan News

Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

247Sports

