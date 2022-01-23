ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County Animal Services is launching a campaign to get big dogs adopted and out of the shelter.

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles County Animal Services is...

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received

IN SHELTER – A361995. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 01/26/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
The Desert Sun

Riverside County Department of Animal Services impounds 37 dogs from Cathedral City home

Riverside County Department of Animal Services impounded 37 dogs on Wednesday after a Cathedral City man reached out for help. Animal services spokesperson John Welsh said the man had a total of 37 chihuahua mixes, ranging from young to seniors, including one pregnant dog, at his rental house. The amount of dogs was over the legal limit he could own on the rented property.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Adopt A Pet Today from the Lassen County Animal Shelter – Ted

Four German Shepherd mix boys were transferred to our facility from Sacramento and three have been adopted into loving homes. That leaves one left and Ted is such a big-pawed sweetheart!. Back in Sacramento, staff stated that Ted was very rambunctious in his kennel, but he was also housed in...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

County offers discounted fees to adopt big dogs

DOWNEY — The fee to adopt a large dog from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will be reduced to $22 through Jan. 31 in an attempt to increase adoptions. Big dogs make up a disproportionate amount of the animals killed in California's animal shelters...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
losalamosreporter.com

Home Sought For Puppy Currently At Los Alamos Animal Shelter

A beautiful puppy that arrived as a stray January 3 at Los Alamos Animal Shelter is now available for adoption. Shelter Manager Paul Sena calls her Golden Girl and said nobody has called about her. She has her first puppy shots. Anyone who thinks they might be interested in adopting her can make an appointment at the shelter to meet her. For more information, call (505) 662-8719. Photo by Paul Sena.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
WJCL

Chatham County Animal Services hosts free pet adoption event

Chatham County Animal Services is hosting a free adoption event right now through the end of the month. According to adoption center staff members, fees will be waived if you adopt a dark-colored or heartworm-positive pet, as those pets are typically overlooked. Anyone interested can call Chatham County Animal Services...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
bigislandnow.com

County Animal Control Launches Project to Help Shelter Animals Find Forever Homes

In order to expand its network of transfer partners to facilitate alleviating overcrowding and decreasing euthanasia of animals in shelters, Hawai‘i Police Department started a pilot project with Paws Across Water Hawai‘i to transfer shelter animals to mainland foster organizations that will facilitate finding lifetime homes for the pets.
ANIMALS
Bakersfield Californian

'Step up and help out': Bakersfield animal shelter urges adoption of big dogs amid surge

Big dogs are taking up too much space at the city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, and city officials hope a swell of community support can help ease pressure on the system. The city is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to encourage local residents to adopt large dogs, which currently take up around 75 percent of the space at the local shelter.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside Animal Services to waive dog adoption fees

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services will waive dog adoption fees starting Saturday and for the remainder of January. The move is part of the Live Large campaign, launched by the Best Friends Animal Society, to promote adoption of larger dogs, which often have more difficulty being adopted, according to officials.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
theeagle1069.com

Large Dogs The Focus Of January 2022 Adoption Campaign

Riverside County’s animal shelters are offering fee-waived adoptions through Jan. 31st 2022 as part of a campaign to promote big dogs. The Live Large campaign begins Saturday Jan. 15th 2022. Best Friends Animal Society launched the campaign and 20-some public shelters and nonprofit rescue organizations in California are participating.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
WCJB

The Alachua County Animal Shelter had another dog test positive for Canine Distemper to bring the total to five dogs infected

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another dog at the Alachua County Animal Shelter has tested positive for Canine Distemper. That brings the total to five infected dogs. Animals with direct exposure are being quarantined and new additions are being kept separate. Adoptions are currently suspended, but animal services officials hope to...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
