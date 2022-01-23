Los Angeles County Animal Services is launching a campaign to get big dogs adopted and out of the shelter.

Los Angeles County is known for offering sandy beaches, beautiful landscapes, majestic mountains, and of course the glitz and glamor but it is also famous for its vibrant food culture which is as diverse as its local population. The county is a pioneer in California cuisine and fast-casual dining, excelling at everything from street food to seafood to a diverse range of cuisines from around the world. As the last few years have been tragic for businesses all over the world, the dining industry has suffered the most for obvious reasons, and Los Angeles County is no exception.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO