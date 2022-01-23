ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Weather: Fast Storm System To Bring Snow To Parts Of Delaware Valley Sunday Evening

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fast-moving clipper-type storm system that moved past the Philadelphia area Sunday evening is wrapping up. Areas where snow accumulated with overnight lows in the 20’s will be icy.

Areas north and west of Philadelphia saw anywhere from a coating to 1 inch of snow.

Cold patterns persist all week with highs in the 20’s and 30’s. Tuesday is the only day we will be near average in the low 40’s.

There’s a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, then another fast-moving clipper passes at night with clouds to bring a chance of scattered light snow showers, mainly well north of Philly.

Precipitation chances have decreased for Tuesday with only a chance of a spotty rain or snow shower.

A bitter blast returns Wednesday and Thursday with a high in 20’s and lows in single digits and teens.

A high of 26 degrees on Wednesday will make for our fourth sub-30° high this in January — the most in four years, since January 2018.

Cold front to bring a chance of light snow on Friday

CBS3’s Tammie Souza and Lauren Casey contributed to this report.

Comments / 5

 

