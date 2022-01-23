ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Download a Business-Themed Infographic Set on Adobe Stock

weandthecolor.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvailable for free download with an Adobe Stock trial subscription, this template is exactly what you need to create eye-catching infographics for your business. Adobe Stock contributor @Petr has designed this...

weandthecolor.com

Seeking Alpha

Free Cash Flow Giant Adobe Is A Large Cap Growth Stock That Can Get Larger

Fast-growing software companies that generate the lion's share of their revenues from subscription sales with pristine balance sheets are highly attractive entities. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) also has another thing going for it. While other capital-intensive companies have huge capital expenditures (purchases of property and equipment) that weigh on the cash it can return to shareholders, Adobe's asset-light business model throws off gobs of free cash flow. We define traditional free cash flow as cash flow from operations less all capital spending. Let's have a look at Adobe's free cash flow generation during its recently released results for the three months ended December 3, 2021.
MARKETS
weandthecolor.com

Top 10 Best Royalty-Free Stock Images on Adobe Stock for 2022

All available for free download, this is our selection of the top 10 of the very best royalty-free stock images you can find in 2022 on Adobe Stock. For many creative professionals, Adobe Stock is the number one online marketplace to both offer and acquire stock images, illustrations, vector graphics, 3D objects, videos, audio files, or a wide range of templates for design tools such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. But what many don’t know, there is also a great collection of free products available on Adobe Stock (including royalty-free images). To be honest, the great number of photos makes it quite difficult to find the real gems. That’s why we wanted to make it a little easier for you with this handpicked selection of the top ten best royalty-free stock images that are available on Adobe Stock in 2022. Our selection is mostly based on two aspects, quality and zeitgeist. Below you can find our top ten selection of the very best images you can get on Adobe Stock as a free download.
SOFTWARE
elearninginfographics.com

Microlearning Infographics

Microlearning for BFSI L&D Success—Infographic Banking, financial services and insurance organizations are forced to keep the workforce suitably trained and equipped with the right skills to sustain the challenge of rapid technology advancements and economic reforms. To overcome hurdles like time constraints, budget limitations and short attention gaps, microlearning has emerged as a unique learning […]
COMPUTERS
weandthecolor.com

Online Course: Presentation of Branding Projects by the branding people

With this online course by design studio the branding people (tbpmx), you will learn how to build a narrative to show your creative work in an optimal and effective manner. It’s not just about creating an eye-catching project, you also need to know how to present it the right way. Studio the branding people (tbpmx) specializes in creating brands and their visual communication. In this premium online course, they teach you how to structure a presentation from the initial research and the development of the project to the brand’s necessary visuals that captivate the client’s attention.
mediapost.com

Netflix Set To Surpass 1M App Downloads In Each Of 60+ Countries

Netflix has the largest global mobile apps footprint among streaming platforms, and is on track to have more than 1 million downloads in more than 60 countries as of this year, according to App Annie’s latest annual State of Mobile report. Meanwhile, Disney+ is neck-and-neck with Amazon Prime Video,...
CELL PHONES
natureworldnews.com

How To Create an Impactful Infographic

Infographics are a great way to share complex information in an easy-to-digest format. By using images, icons, and charts, you can quickly communicate a wealth of data to your audience. But if you want your infographic to be truly impactful, there are a few key things you need to keep in mind.
YOUTUBE
Digiday

Infographic: The future of CTV measurement

Connected TV has been inarguably one of the top marketing stories of 2021. As advertisers get ready for 2022, the great CTV shift has brought with it a slew of measurement challenges — with inconsistent metrics being chief among them. The good news is that CTV works and works...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
weandthecolor.com

Feminine Social Media Post Templates for Adobe Photoshop

Available for use in Adobe Photoshop, this set of feminine social media templates is everything you need to create elegant Instagram posts in no time. Created by Adobe Stock contributor @McLittle Stock, this feminine social media post template contains eight different designs that share a similar look and feel. This way, all designs can be combined in numerous ways. All sample texts or images are for display only. You can add your own text, personal graphics, or images with just a few simple clicks. These templates are fully customizable.
SOFTWARE
weandthecolor.com

ED Lavonia Font by Emyself Design

ED Lavonia, a classy script font by Emyself Design. Lavonia is a new font inspired by classic script typefaces and simple handwriting styles. The font contains over 90 stylistic sets as well as contextual alternates and ligatures. The ED Lavonia script font also supports multiple languages. You can use this font for a range of creative projects including logotypes, invitations, greeting cards, packaging, letterheads, apparel, web design, magazines, books, and more. Just click on the following link to get further information.
DESIGN
weandthecolor.com

Adobe Illustrator Business Card Template with Gray Stripes and Round Edges

Available for free download with an Adobe Stock trial subscription, this minimalist business card template is fully customizable in Adobe Illustrator. For those of you looking for a simple and easy-to-use business card template, this Illustrator file by Adobe Stock contributor @orangeberry might be perfect for you. The business card template is based on a size of 3.5 x 2 inches. The gray stripes with an opacity fade and rounded corners give the business cards a modern look and feel. With just a few simple clicks, you can add your own text and graphics. The file is completely print-ready.
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Adobe Stock in 2022

Adobe has consistently produced impressive financial results. Management sees vast growth potential as it works to make its products accessible anywhere. Management's capital allocation decisions have been great for shareholders. When it comes to companies with long, established histories that are also on the front edge of the digital transition,...
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin encryption could be broken by futuristic quantum computers, researchers predict

Quantum computers able to break bitcoin encryption will be “achievable” with “future advancements”, researchers say.Researchers estimated the size a quantum computer would need to be to break the encryption of the bitcoin network as a test to see how large a quantum computer would need to be in the future to perform other tasks.“The majority of existing work within this realm focuses on a particular hardware platform, superconducting devices, like those IBM and Google are working toward”, said Mark Webber, then of the University of Sussex, who led the research.“Different hardware platforms will vary greatly on key hardware specifications, such...
COMPUTERS
SPY

This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing annoys people more than messy charging cables just randomly strewn on floors and by outlets. It’s an eyesore that’s nearly impossible to hide. Thankfully, there’s a sleek looking wireless charging pad that not only helps to mitigate the clutter, but it also can conveniently charge your phones while on the go. Best of all, this ultra-thin wireless charging pad is only $11 — a 45% discount...
ELECTRONICS
weandthecolor.com

Online Course: Home Design and Renovation

With this online course by architecture and interior design studio Himera, you can learn to create timeless interior spaces that fit your budget. Ana Campos and Edgar Esteban of the architecture and interior design studio Himera Estudio will teach you to design your very own renovation, starting from general concepts to the finishing interior design touches. You will learn to design the interior space you’ve always dreamed of. Read more below or click click on the following link to learn more about this course.
INTERIOR DESIGN
techaeris.com

[Infographic] Will there be pets in the Metaverse?

The Metaverse is the convergence of technologies and human interaction that includes virtual reality, video games, NFTs, avatars, holograms, and much more. Also known as cyberspace, the Metaverse is a billion-dollar market with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.3%. In 2020, the market value was $47.69 billion, with 45% of that revenue being attributed to North America alone.
PETS
InvestorPlace

Now Isn’t the Time to Panic Out of Adobe Stock

The Monday price action on Wall Street was as wild as it could have been. The indices collapsed 5% early, but then eked out a win at the close. This truly felt like capitulation and for no flagrant reason. There are enough political unrest and economic headline potentials to blame. In reality, this was human emotions playing out in equity prices. A group of stocks stood out with relative strength. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) rallied 4% to name two.
STOCKS
HackerNoon

Pets and the Metaverse [Infographic]

The Metaverse, also known as cyberspace, is a billion dollar market that is only expected to grow in the coming years. In 2020, the market was worth $47.69 billion and had an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.3% with 45% of the global market revenue being attributed to North America. Platforms like Ready Player Me, Decentraland, and Horizon Worlds have found great success in the Metaverse in recent years. On these platforms, players can create avatars, customize worlds, compete with others, and even buy digital assets using cryptocurrency.
VIDEO GAMES

