ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Leather Accessories For Him

By Angela Lei
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They may not always show it, but guys love to (and deserve to!) get spoilt too. For this Valentine’s Day, show him your love and appreciation by picking out one of the best leather accessories for him. Dior x Kenny Scharf Vertical Pouch. The newest drop from Dior,...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Beyoncé Prepares For Valentine’s Day With New Adidas ‘Ivy Heart’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyoncé and Adidas are linking up once again and this time, the duo are dropping a new “Ivy Park” collection of footwear and apparel in celebration of Valentine’s Day. After delivering an 89-piece “Hall of Ivy” collection last month, the Houston-born singer-songwriter and the German sportswear giant will soon release their “Ivy Heart” capsule just in time for the heart-filled holiday. A teaser of the forthcoming collection was shared by @WeAreIvyPark on Instagram and in the post was a video...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bet You Don’t Know the History Behind These Iconic Fashion Brand Logos

In fashion, a logo can be the difference between a $90 pair of heels and a $900 pair of heels. That’s the power of an iconic, instantly recognizable visual brand identity. And the best fashion logos have some interesting origin stories, from the aristocratic roots of the Chanel Cs to the iconic Nike Swoosh logo that cost the brand a mere $35. Sure, you know the Gucci logo from the Louis Vuitton logo from the Yves Saint Laurent logo. But you probably don’t know how these popular fashion logos became irrevocably iconic. For that, check out the origin stories behind some...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Frankie Shop’s quilted jacket is named the hottest product: These are the best high street dupes you need

It’s been impossible to scroll through Instagram in recent weeks without the same quilted khaki coat (£245, Thefrankieshop.com), which comes courtesy of New York-based retailer The Frankie Shop, popping up on our feeds.Costing £245, the Teddy jacket has become an instant cult classic and, despite the steep price tag, the brand has hardly been able to keep it in stock.So it comes as no surprise that it’s just been named “the hottest product in the world” by global fashion shopping platform, Lyst, in its latest report that identifies the brands and products that are hot right now.The Lyst Index takes...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prada#Golden Goose#Gucci#Chinese#Stelar
Footwear News

Rihanna Adds Contrast to All-Black Skintight Activewear in an Oversized Balenciaga Plaid Jacket & Knife Boots in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna walks the streets of NYC in style. The “Do Ya Thang” singer was spotted while out and about in New York City on Tuesday night. For the ensemble, Rihanna donned a black and blue plaid oversized jacket by Balenciaga that featured a zipper and two big front pockets. Underneath, she wore the label’s black stretchy turtleneck and leggings that added some functionality to the look. She accessorized with a black Raf Simons baseball cap and glittery dangling earrings. To ground...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sophia Coppola is Effortlessly Chic in Striped Dress and Capped Slingback Heels at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sophia Coppola was the picture of sophisticated cool in Paris while attending Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show. While viewing the collection on the runway, Coppola was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Vanessa Paradis and Pharrell Williams. For the occasion, the Oscar-winning director stepped out in a pale pink and navy tweed Chanel dress. The knee-0length number featured four pockets and logo-accented buttons. Coppola accessorized with a velvety black clutch and gold Chanel chain belt. as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

How To Gift Your Valentine Diamonds Without Breaking The Bank

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. PSA: Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so if you’re single: Congrats, you’re off the hook as far as finding a great gift. If you are celebrating with someone special this year, you need a present guaranteed to wow, and while you might not be ready to pop the question just yet, you can still give your partner the gift of bling thanks to some diamond alternatives like moissanite and lab-grown diamond jewelry that won’t break the bank—and will look just as sparkly, for what...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

The Best Online Flower and Plant Delivery Services to Gift This Valentine's Day

There's nothing quite like the gift of a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers or a longer-lasting houseplant to express that you're thinking of someone. With Valentine's Day approaching, there's no time like the present to order some blooms for that special person in your life!. Whether you're hoping to freshen...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Footwear News

The Collabs: Wolverine Lets Teenagers Design Its Latest Work Boot + More

Jan. 25, 2022: For the latest installment of its Project Bootstrap program — aimed at getting more young people to enter the skilled trades — the Wolverine brand has released a new collab designed by high school students. The teens are apprentices with UnCommon Construction, a New Orleans nonprofit that provides on-the-job training. Their collab collection, available now on Wolverine.com, includes socks ($18), a T-shirt ($23) and the I-90 work boot with CarbonMax composite toe and EPX anti-fatique footbed ($145). Items can be purchased individually or as a kit for $150. A portion of proceeds will go directly to UnCommon...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Lizzo Sharpens Up for Dinner in High-Waisted Jeans, Chanel Pearls and White Reptilian Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo showed a more conservative take on her bold style while arriving to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The “Rumors” singer stepped out for dinner in a black long-sleeved top, which featured green and white graphic accents on its sleeves. The style was paired with dark blue high-waisted jeans that featured white stitching, adding a refined yet casual element to her look. Lizzo elevated the duo with a string of Chanel pearls, as well as a black quilted Chanel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SPY

Ending Soon: The Internet’s Best Deals, Sales & Secret Coupon Codes for Jan. 2022

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Table of Contents Amazon Anthropologie ASOS Bed Bath & Beyond Bonobos Everlane Horchow J.Crew Madewell Nordstrom Overstock Philips SSENSE  Sur La Table Wayfair Williams Sonoma Urban Outfitters West Elm A new week is here, and the deals are certainly in abundance. During the week of January 24, you can find savings at many of your favorite retailers, including ASOS, Amazon, Wayfair, J.Crew, Bonobos, Sur La Table, Urban Outfitters, SSENSE, West Elm, Nordstrom and more. Below we’ve highlighted some of our favorite sales of the week to help...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Rosamund Pike Warms Up in Crystal Veil, Puffer Dress and Cutout Combat Boots at Dior Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rosamund Pike took winter dressing to new heights at Dior’s Spring 2022 couture show. The “Wheel of Time” star arrived with a star-studded front row crew, including Cara Delevingne, Madelaine Petsch and Claire Foy. The “I Care A Lot” star wore a black midi-length dress for the occasion, which featured a puffer-like texture. The short-sleeved style also included a button-up front with two pockets, cinched with a buckled webbing belt. Pike’s look was layered over a white collared shirt and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
houstoniamag.com

A Guide To Valentine's Day Gifts Based On Your Relationship Stage

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Shopping for your better half should be effortless, but around Valentine’s Day, the pressure to top last...
RELATIONSHIPS
SPY

The Best Men’s Sweaters for Looking Cool While Staying Warm

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Sweater weather is finally upon us, and in a big way. The right sweater can make a world of difference if you’re dealing with frigid weather, and that’s no more true than when you layer up with one of the best men’s sweaters. We’ve got options aplenty for you in that regard. Whether you’re an avid sweater collector or need a few new pieces to spice up...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Valentine’s Day Beauty Inspo That Goes Way Beyond Red Lipstick

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. January felt like an entire year and February is finally on the horizon — a major feat if you ask us. There’s much to be considered during the shortest month of the year, but more often than not, Valentine’s Day hair and makeup ideas are something that has probably crossed your mind. If not, social media has already reminded you and now, you either couldn’t care less or are making plans to woo or be wooed. If you’re part of the...
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Aldo’s New Valentine’s Day Collection Feels the Love with Hearts on Pumps, Sneakers and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Aldo’s spreading the love this Valentine’s Day. The affordable footwear brand’s latest capsule collection, priced from $12-$108, has just launched—and just in time for the most romantic day of the year. Naturally, Aldo’s looking towards slick pumps as a top going-out shoe this season. The brand’s new pointed-toe Cupida style is the epitome of Valentine’s footwear, featuring a slingback silhouette in red and pink ombré. The $98 pumps even include matching ombre heart accents atop their towering black stiletto heels,...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Celebrates Her Third Pregnancy in a Statement Coat and Stiletto Boots With Paris Hilton

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton brought a sharp take to winter style in New York City while celebrating her third pregnancy with older sister—and fellow FNAA Icon Award winner—Paris Hilton. The French Sole collaborator stepped out in a pair of classic blue jeans. The staple denim was paired with a tan knit sweater, and layered with a statement-making Monse coat. The double-breasted style featured a houndstooth print and large black buttons, as well as an interwoven yellow rope for a utilitarian accent. Hilton...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Selena Gomez Goes High-Low in Luxe Green Coat and Affordable Sam Edelman Loafers on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez dressed warmly yesterday to film her hit Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building.” The actress has returned to New York City to film the comedic mystery show with Steve Martin and Martin Short. The “Another Cinderella Story” star was seen in New York City, wearing a furry green Proenza Schouler coat. The $895 faux fur number featured a long silhouette with large lapels and a thick belt attachment. Layered over black trousers and a printed scarf, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
98K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy