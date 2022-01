“The largest touring exhibit of Banksy artworks in the world” will be on display at Harvard. Running from Feb. 17 through April 3, “The Art of Banksy” will be making its temporary home at one of the Harvard Coop’s buildings, at 12 Palmer Street in Harvard Square. The show will feature over 100 works from around the globe. The artist Banksy’s identity is not known to the world but he is known as “an enigmatic artist and world-recognized political activist. His graffiti-influenced stencil technique, often combined with anti-establishment slogans, is immediately recognizable and never fails to generate immediate attention. Banksy’s works are seen on city walls, bridges and streets throughout the world, but The Art of Banksy offers a rare chance to see a multitude of works up close in one location.” The show is not curated in partnership with the artist, but the works come from private collections.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO