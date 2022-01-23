1 injured in 3-car crash near Lowell

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich (WOOD) — A stretch of Lincoln Lake Avenue north of Lowell was shut down Sunday morning due to a three-car crash that seriously injured one person.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the 2500 block of Lincoln Lake Avenue NE near 3 Mile Road NE in Vergennes Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a northbound Hyundai Sonata attempted to pass a Ford Fusion and hit an oncoming GMC Yukon.

Authorities say the driver of the Sonata, a 66-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other two drivers and the passenger in the Ford Fusion were treated at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.