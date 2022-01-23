ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

1 injured in 3-car crash near Lowell

By Brennan Prill
VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich (WOOD) — A stretch of Lincoln Lake Avenue north of Lowell was shut down Sunday morning due to a three-car crash that seriously injured one person.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the 2500 block of Lincoln Lake Avenue NE near 3 Mile Road NE in Vergennes Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a northbound Hyundai Sonata attempted to pass a Ford Fusion and hit an oncoming GMC Yukon.

Authorities say the driver of the Sonata, a 66-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other two drivers and the passenger in the Ford Fusion were treated at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

