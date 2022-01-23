ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB lockout: Why these dates should serve as deadlines for full spring training, regular Opening Day and more

By Mike Axisa
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt some point in the next few weeks MLB and the MLBPA will agree to a new collective bargaining agreement, bringing to an end what is already the longest owners' lockout in baseball history. I'm not sure when that will happen, but it will happen. Major League Baseball will not cease...

