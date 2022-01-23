School, building closures announced amid snowy conditions

CLEVELAND (WJW) — More districts are canceling school after winter weather hit Northeast Ohio Sunday.

ODOT crews are out plowing and treating roads across Ohio saying, “Our goal is passable, not perfect,” in a Facebook post . As always, people are asked to let the plows work and stay out of their path. As of 9 p.m., about 860 plows were still out across Ohio.

Follow our blog updates, below:

— The Akron Municipal Court in downtown Akron is going to be closed Monday as there’s no heat or power at the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center. All impacted hearings are going to be rescheduled.

— The Akron power outage continues. The Akron Public Schools say as electricity is hopefully being restored by 6 a.m. Monday, they are not closing their administrative building at this time. They will update employees if anything changes.

— As seen in the live video at the top of this page, I-90 heading east is full of snow.

— As of 5:17 p.m., at least three crashes have caused slowdowns on I-80 (Ohio turnpike) in both directions in Northeast Ohio. Check out the most up-to-date information at the OHGO website.

— The winter weather advisory has been extended to midnight for some counties. Find out more right here.

— The City of Cleveland continues to update residents on snow removal progress. On Twitter, the city posted the following at 4:15 p.m.:

“Plow update: crews have plowed and salted all main and secondary streets and have started on residential subsections. They will continue to work through the night and tomorrow morning to clear the side streets. Moving cars helps the plows clear snow and ice quicker. Stay safe!”

— The City of Akron is experiencing a power outage and phone lines are down at the police station and other places. 911 and non-emergency numbers ARE still fully operational. The city said it hopes to have all power back up by 5:30 p.m. to the 175 customers affected.

— Here’s a list of road closures and areas to avoid as of Sunday morning:

I-71 in Montville – several lanes are blocked after a crash involving a flatbed semi down the embankment on I-71 NB at the 216mm. The driver has been extricated and fire is working to contain a fuel spill.

I-80 East near Elyria – Expect lane closures on I-80 East (Ohio Turnpike) beyond SR-57 to I-480 East due to a crash.

I-80 West near Stearns Rd – Expect lane closures on I-80 West (Ohio Turnpike) beyond I-71 to SR-10/Lorain Rd, due to a crash.

I-76/US-224 West near W. State St . – Expect lane closures on I-76/US-224 West beyond SR-619/Wooster Rd to Barber Rd, due to a crash

I-80 West near Ravenna – Expect lane closures on I-80 West (Ohio Turnpike) beyond SR-5 to SR-44, due to a crash.

I-80/I-90 East beyond Baumhart Rd – Expect lane closures on I-80/I-90 East beyond Baumhart Rd to SR-58/Leavitt Rd, due to a crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.