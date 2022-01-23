Here Are the Conference Championship Matchups: TV Schedule, Start Times, Game Info

The Bengals and 49ers are riding upset victories into conference championship weekend.

Despite earning the No. 1 seeds in their respective conference, both the Packers and Titans lost in the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday.

The Bengals upset the Titans, 19–16, after kicker Evan McPherson hit four field goals, including the game-winner as time expired. The 49ers upset the Packers after scoring 10 points in the final 4:41 of the contest to win 13–10.

As a result, this postseason marks the first since the 2010 season in which both of the top seeds in the conference were bounced out of the postseason in the divisional round. That year, the Patriots fell to the Jets while the Falcons were eliminated by the Packers.

The winners of Sunday’s games will host their respective conference title games next week.

To complete the divisional round Sunday, the Buccaneers host the Rams, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET. The Chiefs will then host the Bills, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The conference title game matchups won't be set until Sunday night, but as it stands, the AFC championship will take place Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. The NFC championship is set for Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

