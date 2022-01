OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — Sometimes when the top two girls basketball teams in the area face off, the game doesn’t really match the hype. Such was not the case Thursday night at Olmsted Falls, when the No. 2 Bulldogs hosted No. 1 Hoban. The two state-ranked teams stood toe-to-toe and battled to the end, with the Knights holding on for a 75-70 victory in front of a large, boisterous crowd. With the victory, Hoban is 17-0, while Olmsted Falls drops to 16-2.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO