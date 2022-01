As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, one former educator and activist continues to protest outside the Killeen Independent School District administration building. While it was raining Monday, former Killeen ISD teacher Irene Andrews, of Nolanville, stood outside the administration building, as she does every Monday and Friday, with protest signs in hand waiting to talk to KISD Superintendent John Craft and other district employees. For the past five months, Andrews has consistently protested outside KISD headquarters twice a week since the start of the school year in August.

