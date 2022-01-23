Måneskin's Saturday Night Live Debut Was Pure Rock and Roll Bliss

It’s always a lovely treat when a Saturday Night Live alum returns to their old stomping grounds to try their hand at hosting. Last night, MacGruber, better known as actor and writer Will Forte, brought his sweet and quirky self back to Studio 8H for a night of weird voices, creepy characters, and overall excellence alongside Eurovision winner Måneskin. Though it might be hard to believe, Forte never thought he’d end up in the entertainment industry. The California native told The Hollywood Reporter on an episode of the Awards Chatter podcast that upon graduating from UCLA, he interned at a financial company and wrote scripts in his spare time with his friend. Forte dreamed of working in comedy, but, like most people trying to break into the industry, he had no idea where to begin. He found his footing at legendary improv hotspot The Groundlings, where he met like-minded people and gained the confidence to try out some of his wacky characters and ideas, including Tim Calhoun, an impression of singer Joni Mitchell, and a street performer who’s covered in gold face paint. (All of which he would later do in his SNL audition.)

