Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #36

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “PX1”. Since the day it was released in 2013, “PX1” set the trend of the R&B/Rap blend and pioneered the Trap R&B sound. PARTYNEXTDOOR’s production genius truly shined throughout the project as he layered his vocals and instruments carefully to create a rich, yet delicate sound that stays consistent throughout the album. Songs such as “Break from Toronto” helped bring mainstream success to the artist, however, hidden gems like “TBH,” “Right Now” and “Over Here,” which features label boss and music giant Drake, are some of the best songs off the project and are often sampled due to their longevity and evergreen sound.
