Half of Arcane’s audience couldn’t care less about seeing more established characters from League of Legends enter the story in season 2. They’ve never played the game and are content to follow Vi, Jinx, and others they’ve already met, and characters like Viktor and Ekko still have plenty of origin story left to tell. But it’s inevitable that Riot Games will want to introduce new champions and that players will want to see them, and how they are integrated into the existing narrative will be a crucial factor in the show’s continued success among both gamers and non-gamers alike.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO