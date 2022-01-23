ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Mark Larson discusses Gov. Newsom’s visit to ransacked Union Pacific Railroad site

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that he has plans to launch a multi-agency effort to clean up the Los Angeles...

Comments / 6

Dane Daniels
4d ago

Organized crime that Newsome and the LA DA have allowed to flourish in CA. If they even catch them they use the DA’s get out of jail free card and plea bargain down to misdemeanor trespass. The railroads are allowed to have armed police by Federal law on railroad property which supersedes stare and local law. Charge them with in Federal court and a US District attorney will lock them up in a Federal penitentiary.

Brian Turner
4d ago

always a day late and a dollar short then act like they are doing something. what a joke of a governor. too bad californians have no common sense.

