Mark Larson discusses Gov. Newsom’s visit to ransacked Union Pacific Railroad site
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that he has plans to launch a multi-agency effort to clean up the Los Angeles...www.kusi.com
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that he has plans to launch a multi-agency effort to clean up the Los Angeles...www.kusi.com
Organized crime that Newsome and the LA DA have allowed to flourish in CA. If they even catch them they use the DA’s get out of jail free card and plea bargain down to misdemeanor trespass. The railroads are allowed to have armed police by Federal law on railroad property which supersedes stare and local law. Charge them with in Federal court and a US District attorney will lock them up in a Federal penitentiary.
always a day late and a dollar short then act like they are doing something. what a joke of a governor. too bad californians have no common sense.
Comments / 6