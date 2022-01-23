Report: Sean Payton Could Have A New Job Lined Up

The Cowboys didn’t even do anything Tuesday and were front-page headlines. With the announcement by Saints head coach Sean Payton that he’ll be stepping away after 16 seasons with the club, attention turned immediately to Dallas, where Payton has long been linked. The former Cowboys assistant is still close with the Jones family, leading many to assume that a reunion with America’s Team may be forthcoming for Payton. While it may be possible, it likely won’t be anytime soon, and it wouldn’t come cheap. It’s also been revealed that Payton almost jumped ship to Dallas three years ago, and it was only a news item involving an NBA superstar that soured the deal.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO