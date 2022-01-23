ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Sean Payton Could Have A New Job Lined Up

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
 5 days ago
If Sean Payton decides to leave the New Orleans Saints this offseason – something that is a real possibility, according to multiple reports on Sunday morning – he could have a new job lined up off of the field. According to reports from ESPN and the NFL...

The Spun

Look: Sean Payton’s Son Reacts To His Decision

From the time he took over as head coach in 2006 until his retirement today, Sean Payton’s children were a major part of his life with the New Orleans Saints. After his father’s press conference this afternoon, Connor Payton took to Twitter to offer his thanks to the Saints fanbase and the city of New Orleans.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s decision to step down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has led to a ton of speculation. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been plenty of rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, former Cowboys...
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mike McCarthy News

Despite rumors about his future with the team, Mike McCarthy will remain the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Jori Epstein of USA TODAY Sports broke the news just moments ago. McCarthy led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record in the regular season, but they ultimately...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Has 1 Question For Jerry Jones

On Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints learned that longtime head coach Sean Payton was retiring. After 16 seasons as the team’s head coach, Payton decided it was the right time to take a break from the NFL. He left the door open for a potential return to the sideline, though.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Sean Payton's decision makes waves in Dallas; latest on Moore, Quinn

The Cowboys didn’t even do anything Tuesday and were front-page headlines. With the announcement by Saints head coach Sean Payton that he’ll be stepping away after 16 seasons with the club, attention turned immediately to Dallas, where Payton has long been linked. The former Cowboys assistant is still close with the Jones family, leading many to assume that a reunion with America’s Team may be forthcoming for Payton. While it may be possible, it likely won’t be anytime soon, and it wouldn’t come cheap. It’s also been revealed that Payton almost jumped ship to Dallas three years ago, and it was only a news item involving an NBA superstar that soured the deal.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Reveals His True Feelings On Packers Job

During his retirement press conference on Tuesday, Sean Payton revealed he was one of two finalists for the Green Bay Packers‘ head coach position in 2006. The Packers, of course, went with Mike McCarthy because of his familiarity within the Packers’ organization. When Payton found out the news, he was furious.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Sean Payton’s Replacement

Sean Payton has officially left the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons and the same joke about his replacement is going around. Kevin James is playing Payton in a movie titled “Home Team” that’s set to hit Netflix this Friday. It follows the life of Payton when he was suspended from the NFL for a year because of the bounty gate scandal.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Coach Sean Payton's Son Says Goodbye To Saints

FRISCO - Sean Payton has much to be thankful for when reflecting back on his time in New Orleans and the time he spent with the Saints organization. During his tenure, Payton led the Saints to victory in Super Bowl XLIV, seven NFC South titles, and nine playoff appearances. Multiple...
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Had Gift For Saints Owner On Tuesday

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has reportedly given a parting gift to team owner Gayle Benson. According to NFL Network insider Andrew Siciliano, the longtime Saints leader gifted Benson a traditional New Orleans King Cake after he decided to step away from the organization. Siciliano compared the gesture...
NFL
