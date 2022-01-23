Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Bremerton and Vicinity, Everett and Vicinity, Hood Canal Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-23 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-26 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant...alerts.weather.gov
