Siskiyou schools struggle to stay open amid new wave of COVID-19, staff shortages

The highly transmissible omicron variant that's begun to reach rural areas is deepening staffing challenges while disproportionately affecting Siskiyou County schools.

All schools are hurting and relying on the flexibility of staff to step in and teach classes for teachers who are out sick, Mount Shasta Union School District Superintendent Barry Barnhart said. Barnhart receives calls from staff members who are sick every morning and always manages to find last-minute replacements for the teachers.

The number of teachers calling in sick has been staggered, but the schools have not had to close due to lack of staffing, he said. Once, a middle school principal even stepped in to teach a class for a teacher who was out, he said.

Other Siskiyou schools have faced more difficulties to stay open. The week before, the Weed Unified Elementary School District closed on that Thursday and Friday because too many teachers tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Jon Ray said.

“We reached a point where staffing was affected and I had to call parents to come and pick up their kids,” Ray said.

Since Jan. 6, the confirmed active cases in the county increased to 586 from 141. Five residents were in the hospital. The case count does not include results residents may receive from at-home tests.

Fighting to stay open

It’s been a rough start to 2022 because of the rate of contagion and how it’s affected families and students in the small community, Ray said.

Although the district increased its substitute pay rate to $165 a day, it only has two substitutes working for the schools, he said.

Additionally, the school building closed after black mold was discovered in October 2020 and later in June 2020, Ray said. He shut down the buildings and the district raised a temporary building with 16 portable classrooms in the play fields over the summer, Ray said.

The school campus is being rebuilt incrementally and won’t be open until August 2023, Ray said. With the omicron surge, however, almost a quarter of the students are missing school at a single time, Ray said. On Friday, 85 out of the 298 elementary students were missing school, he said. And 42 positive cases were reported among students and six among teachers, he added.

“We’re losing a lot of learning time,” Ray said. “Learning is different for each student. There’s no way we can make it up in a day or a summer school format. You lose a day, it’ll take two days to make up for the day you lost.”

Ray said the school is holding an after-school program until 6 p.m. and holding a summer school program.

Overworked teachers

Staff is being stretched thin, Ray said.

“I have a taxed workforce already who is giving their max,” he said.

Some teachers have even driven to kids’ houses to give them a ride to school.

Access to services can be difficult in socioeconomically disadvantaged areas.

When the district received its Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, officials spent a portion of that money on a mental wellness program, Ray said.

A trained clinical worker runs the program and oversees three trained coaches.

Roughly 84% of the students come from families who are trying to climb the lower rungs of the economic ladder. With the pandemic, Ray said his staff noticed the after-effects of isolation on their students.

The mental wellness program addresses the needs of the students and families, Ray said. The coaches will take parents out to coffee to try and establish a relationship to address the needs of the students. They will also visit student homes to administer COVID-19 tests and offer them rides to school.

The school district is a community hub for the city of Weed, Ray said. The school serves breakfast, lunch and dinner to students who otherwise would go hungry. He grew up in Weed and his mother taught at the school he is at today, he said.