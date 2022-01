The struggling Knicks face a tough challenge tonight as they head to Miami to take on a surging Heat team. It doesn’t get any easier for the New York Knicks (23-25), as they take their talents to South Beach tonight to play the Miami Heat (30-17), who currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings. This evening’s matchup marks the first of three meetings between these two teams who are trending in completely opposite directions.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO