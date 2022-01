Life Is Good can take over the mantle as the best horse in North America when he takes on Knicks Go and seven others in the 2022 Pegasus World Cup on Saturday at Gulfstream Park. A four-year-old trained by Todd Pletcher, Life Is Good has five wins and one second in six career starts. He was considered a leading candidate for last year's Kentucky Derby before an injury kept him out of the Triple Crown series. To earn the title of best horse, he will have to knock off the current titleholder, Knicks Go, who has won almost $8.7 million in his career. Knicks Go is the 6-5 favorite in the 2022 Pegasus World Cup odds. Life Is Good is right behind him at 7-5 in the nine-horse 2022 Pegasus World Cup field.

SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO