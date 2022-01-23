16-year-old arrested after shooting at Tulsa house party

Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after a shooting that took place at a home in northwest Tulsa that had been rented out as an Airbnb.

Police said they received calls about a large gathering at a home near West Easton Street and North Xenophon Avenue. and later about shots being fired just before 4 a.m.

Around the same time police responded to a call about a possible shooting victim showing up at a QuikTrip near 220 North Gilcrease Museum Road, police said.

When police arrived to the QuikTrip, they found a man with a graze wound to his head and he was taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds, police said.

The victim is expected to recover. Police said several people who exited the home were taken in for questioning.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for shooting with intent to kill, police said. Police say he will be charged as an adult but has been taken to the juvenile detention center.

Four guns were also recovered in connection with the shooting, police said.

Police are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

Airbnb also issued a statement about the incident to FOX23:

“Airbnb bans parties and we condemn this senseless violence, which has no place in the Airbnb community. We have banned this guest from our platform.”

The company stated that they take a number of measures to try to prevent parties and promote responsible behavior, including:

Ban on parties

Ban on party houses

24/7 Neighborhood Support Line

Technology to block or redirect certain local reservation attempts based on risk factors

Our AirCover program includes insurance and damage protection

Airbnb’s spokesperson also explained that the company is supporting the host of the residence in opening a claim in the AirCover program.

