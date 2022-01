ST PAUL, Minn. — MPD training expert returns to stand to elaborate on 'Duty to Intervene'. ER doctor who treated Floyd testifies on 'excited delirium'. An expert on training and policy will retake the stand Friday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers, to face cross examination after essentially implying that the defendants broke department policy by not intervening as George Floyd lay dying in May of 2020.

