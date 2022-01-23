Bernie Sanders responds to Biden's 'I'm not a socialist' remark

Related
Mike Pence: Joe Biden won his party's nomination, but Bernie Sanders 'won the party'
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday it is clear that his successors, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are picking up where Barack Obama left off in fundamentally transforming the American system into one that is hard-left. Pence also reacted to Harris' trip to Honduras to visit...
Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul
One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
POLITICO
Nancy Pelosi will run for reelection this year. It doesn't necessarily mean she plans to keep leading House Dems come 2023.
“This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy,” Pelosi said in a video message announcing her run. Pelosi sticking around: Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday she will run for reelection to her House seat, though she did not reveal whether she’d seek another term in leadership.
Boston Herald
Kamala Harris to Supreme Court would open the VP door for Hillary Clinton
Here are three things I’ve suggested that Joe Biden could do to save his train wreck of a presidency. First get U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, to retire. All right, that is done. Now nominate Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place. And then name Hillary...
Press Secretary Jen Psaki Sidesteps Questions on Biden's SCOTUS Pick: 'I See What You Did There'
As soon as news broke Wednesday that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire, speculation began about who President Joe Biden will nominate to replace the liberal-leaning jurist. At her daily briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki anticipated a barrage of questions — and she was not wrong in her assumption...
Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court
The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
CNBC
Republican billionaire Ken Langone donated to Joe Manchin's PAC after senator opposed Biden's Build Back Better Act
Billionaire investor Ken Langone and his wife each contributed $5,000 to Sen. Joe Manchin's leadership PAC in late December. The contribution arrived just over a week after Manchin announced he would not back President Biden's social spending and climate package, the Build Back Better Act. In November, Langone praised Manchin...
Republicans tell Biden to fire Ron Klain, president's 'guy behind the curtain'
FIRST ON FOX: Republicans have cycled through nicknames for Ron Klain, President Biden's powerful White House chief of staff, such as "Prime Minister Klain" or "the guy behind the curtain." But now, Republicans increasingly say, Klain deserves a new label: fired. Klain's key role in the Biden administration is facing...
Supreme Court: Schumer to make Democrats 'walk the plank' on 'radical' Biden nominee, Rick Scott predicts
Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida predicted that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will whip the Senate Democrats behind a "radical liberal with extremist views" to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Scott, the National Republican Senatorial Conference (NRSC) chairman, made the prediction in a Wednesday press release...
mediaite.com
MSNBC Host Tells Clyburn: Americans Are ‘Slowly But Surely’ Thinking GOP ‘Should Be Given a Shot’ to Lead House
MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart confronted Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC) about the current sentiment that an increasing number of Americans want the Republican Party to regain control of the House of Representatives. Clyburn spoke to Capehart on this week’s edition of The Sunday Show. The South Carolina congressman defended the Democratic...
Criticize Border Chaos And You’ll Be Punished – Even If You’re A Democrat
The FBI raids the home of a moderate Democrat who criticized Biden over the border
Battered Biden gets opportunity to change political narrative as Breyer retires
Analysis: president faces high expectations as he prepares make one of his most consequential decisions
Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th term at 81 with vow to protect voting rights: ‘Nothing less is at stake for our democracy’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced her intention to run for re-election, extending a career in the House of Representatives spanning more than three decades, ahead of a midterm election battle that could determine the balance of power in Congress.The California congresswoman – who is serving her 17th term in the House, and fourth term as speaker – made the announcement on her campaign’s social media channels on 25 January.While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy.But we don’t agonize-we...
Fox News
'Hannity' on Biden's outbursts and hypocrisy
This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," January 24, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: That's online. We highly recommend it. We are out of time this evening sadly. The great Sean Hannity takes over next for...
Vox
Joe Manchin sank Biden’s agenda. Democrats are lucky to have him.
President Joe Biden’s agenda has stalled, Democrats are in disarray, and one villain looms especially large in the Democratic base’s mind: West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. You can see where the critics are coming from. Manchin’s refusal to budge on issues like voting rights, his incoherent defense of the filibuster, and his opposition to programs like the child tax credit, which would so obviously help his constituents escape poverty, are hard to accept from this vantage.
How Trash Talk Can Save Biden’s Presidency
The president may lack eloquence. But his outburst at Peter Doocy shows how he could harness his natural voice.
Sanders admits ‘Republicans laughing all the way to Election Day,’ as Biden spending agenda fails in Senate
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., recognizing the upcoming 2022 midterms could result in a regained GOP majority in the Senate, remarked Sunday that Republicans are "laughing all the way to Election Day," as President Biden’s hopes of passing election reform and spending packages have stalled in the upper chamber. "What...
SFGate
Bernie Sanders Is Mad as Hell at Sinema and Manchin’s ‘Sabotage’ of Biden’s Agenda
Speaking about President Joe Biden’s stalled legislative agenda, Sen. Bernie Sanders accused Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin of using “sabotage” to block both Build Back Better and legislation that would shore up voting rights against Republican voter suppression. The GOP meanwhile, he said, is “laughing all the way to election day.”
Dozens of Democrats demand Biden release legal memo on student debt cancellation
Warren, Schumer and other top progressives want answers on what Education Department lawyers think about erasing large swaths of student debt.
newsy.com
Sen. Joe Manchin Blasts Bernie Sanders As 'Not A Democrat'
In a one-on-one interview with Newsy on Tuesday, Sen. Joe Manchin brushed off Sen. Bernie Sanders' threat of supporting a primary challenger more liberal than the West Virginia senator. NEWSY'S NATHANIEL REED: Sen. Sanders, over the weekend, said that he would be open to supporting primary challengers for you. SEN....
