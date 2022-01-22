ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Civility is dead in Colorado: COVID stress is bringing out the absolute worst in human behavior | John Moore

By By John Moore, for The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago

Last month, an elderly volunteer usher for the Arvada Center got pushed to the ground when she told a theater patron he would have to keep his mask on throughout the performance, per current Jefferson County Public Health orders. Another got called a Nazi for doing the same.

At that point, for the health and safety of the Arvada Center’s largely older core of ushers, Box Office Manager Amber Gale told them to stop reminding people about their own health and safety.

Because people are losing their freaking minds.

Last week, a local stage manager who doubles as a Whole Foods stocker watched an older woman blow her top over the shape of one of the breads. She demanded that the grocery’s resident bread-maker be fired.

Blame ongoing COVID fatigue, isolation anxiety, economic insecurity, remote learning or the Broncos’ continuing offensive (and offensive!) ineptitude. But none of that excuses the rampant boorish behavior that is becoming somehow normalized the longer COVID has its finger pressed squarely on all of our collective buttons.

Civility is dead. Buried right next to common sense, critical thinking and basic human decency.

Shannan Steele is a beloved local musical theater performer who occupies a rarified place in local theater history, having performed in Denver’s longest-running musical, the Denver Center’s “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” But for most Broadway-caliber performers who choose to make Colorado their home, it takes two careers to get by.

Steele, who will appear in the play “Hurricane Diane” for the Aurora Fox in March, is also a licensed physical therapist who has been working in acute care for a large hospital in Lafayette for the past seven years. In May, she will complete her doctorate. But none of that cred mattered much to a recent COVID patient who wanted nothing to do with what Steele was peddling (his recovery).

Steele’s job is to get the body of any isolated patient moving. That prevents bed sores, increases circulation, improves mental health and speeds rehabilitation. Steele is among thousands of health-care professionals who risk their own safety every time they walk into the COVID zone – meaning the hospital room of an unvaccinated COVID patient who is now taxing the system with their avoidable illness. Steele’s job is to provide them with compassionate, quality care without judgment.

“People don’t realize there is an emotional and mental toll on those of us who have chosen to stay in the field and put on the PPE and step into the room and do what we do,” Steele said. “And it’s really rough to see a person suffer so greatly when they didn’t need to.”

The man, whom Steele describes as “a thorn in a pile of roses,” was an ICU patient who had maxed out his oxygen and was transitioned to a breathing machine that’s just one step before a ventilator.

Steele entered the man’s room. He was sitting up in a chair. He was capable of movement. And he refused her every attempt to get him to move a muscle. She told him that standing up and sitting down is good exercise. That marching in place would expand his lungs and endurance. “The more we work your lungs, the less chance this virus has to take over,” she told him.

He responded no, no and no. “Because I don’t have COVID,” he said. Even though he had, in fact, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which is why he was in the hospital, risking brain damage and death by refusing treatment. The man was in complete denial about the existence of COVID, and he had no respect for science or the medical professionals trying to save him. Steele was prepared for all of that.

“But I think the hardest part was that he was just so rude to everyone,” Steele said. “He had zero gratitude for anything that dozens of people were trying to do to keep him alive.” And yet, she thinks she understands where all of this anger and ignorance starts.

“We just don’t know where another person is coming from unless we have fully walked in their shoes,” Steele said. “We already have this mass political polarization, and that has now bled into this mass pandemic polarization that is bringing out the absolute worst in human behavior. I think that’s because we have all been in fight-or-flight mode for nearly two years now. When the human condition is placed in a state of trauma and panic and survival mode for this long, I think people’s capacity for grace, patience and compassion becomes diminished. You simply cannot have a grasp on sound human behavior when you have been in this mode for this long.”

At the Arvada Center, patrons who were upset about the cancellation of “Elf, The Musical” performances did not simply accept refunds gracefully. Some demanded perks and even additional compensation for their trouble. And they took it out on the front-line box-office workers. Gale has since had to work in additional training in de-escalation techniques.

“People used to get mad once in a great while, but now it seems like someone is berating my staff once per night,” Gale said. “And there is more of a mob mentality now. It feels like people somehow think it’s OK for them to stop treating people as human beings. Whatever the reason, people have lost their filters.”

Patron services is the highest-turnover job in all of the arts. Why? Because they are underpaid, underappreciated – and now we can add “they sometimes get pushed to the ground for enforcing mask mandates” to the list.

I was thinking about all of this last month as I waited on hold for 57 minutes to get my “The Lion King” tickets straightened out with an embattled Denver Center box-office employee. During the wait, it occurred to me: Every single customer this worker is talking to today has been on hold for pretty much 57 minutes. I didn’t get angry. I got empathetic.

While on hold, my mind went back to March 22, when I dipped into my local Safeway hours after the massacre at the Boulder King Soopers. It was nearly empty. As the checker finished my order and quietly wished me good night, I made a point to say, “Hey, I appreciate you.” Sunny, it turns out her name was, started to tear up and said softly, “Thank you. We don’t hear that very often. It’s been a hard year.”

Turns out, she hadn’t even heard the news from Boulder yet.

I don’t know what’s wrong with people. But I think things might be a little less wrong if we resist the next urge to lash out at a customer-service rep and say, “Hey, I appreciate you,” instead.

Denver Gazette contributing arts columnist John Moore is an award-winning journalist who was named one of the 10 most influential theater critics by American Theatre Magazine.

Comments / 71

Sunny Stead
5d ago

Thank you so much for sharing this heartwarming story and helping to open up others eyes and hearts....Love and patience and compassion...along with gratitude... go a long way...like the ripple effect...cast a pebble into still water and observe how many ripples it creates and how far they travel...please and thank you go a long way and lets others know you sincerely appreciate them....God bless our American citizens to think of others and show compassion and humility...and not let fear control them...stand firm for our God given rights and give God the glory he so deserves!!

Reply
9
Joe Coffee
5d ago

Don't talk about civility if you think people should be made to wear these ineffective masks. When you stop telling people what to do and mind your own business, things can be civil.

Reply(4)
28
Shirley Richardson
5d ago

the first thing Polis did as governor was legalize sodomy, then Covid happened, then he snuck in his gay marriage to his boyfriend, and, Colorado has gone down the 💩Hole ever since.

Reply
11
 

The Denver Gazette

Denver comedian talks drugs, dating, leaving Mormon faith in Colorado Springs show

Chest pains that presented as a heart attack. A love affair with psychedelics. Eschewing the Mormon faith. Comedian Korey David has a rich palette of life experiences to pull from during his time at the mic. The Denver comic will headline the Habitual Offenders Comedy Showcase on Thursday at Loonees Comedy Corner. The monthly event, hosted by Tracy Kellet, features a panoply of Colorado comics, including Kate Strobel, Justin Leger and Cody Ullrich.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Aurora nudges ‘campers’; Denver indulges them

Aurora is wisely moving to rein in its droves of booze-and-drug-addicted street dwellers — while Denver is going to keep on subsidizing them. As reported this week in The Gazette, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is planning to bring a proposed ban on urban “camping” back before the Aurora City Council after it failed to garner enough council support last year. The council lineup has changed since then; Aurora voters decided to shift gears last November and elected a majority that pledges to enhance public safety and related priorities. That includes cracking down on the encampments of tents, boxes, lean-tos and the like that mar the metro area’s inner-urban core and contribute to its blight.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado first-dose COVID-19 vaccine rate reaches 80%

Colorado's COVID-19 vaccination rate of eligible people 5 and older has reached 80%, the governor's office announced Friday evening. As of Friday night, more than 4.3 million Coloradans received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.8 million Coloradans were fully immunized, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver mask order 'likely' to end next week

Denver's indoor mask order will likely end next week, and the Tri-County Board of Health will meet Monday to discuss ending the mandate in Adams and Arapahoe counties for both the general public and schools. Denver's order is set to expire Feb. 4, more than two months after it was instituted just before Thanksgiving. But with cases declining and the omicron wave subsiding, health officials here are "encouraged by the continued decline in case rates, positivity and hospitalizations in Denver and across the metro area...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

A tragic fall for a towering Denver sculptor

Yoshitomo Saito, a bronze sculptor based in Denver, took 10 years to create the works for “Of Sky and Ground,” an exhibition of his nature poetry series shown in the indoor galleries at Denver Botanic Gardens recently. The sculptor acknowledged the exhibit as a culmination of his 35 years of sculpting bronze.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broad immunity from omicron surge may bring peaceful months, state modeling projects

As much as 80% of Coloradans may be immune to the dominant omicron variant by mid-February, new pandemic modeling indicates, helping to shepherd in a period of pandemic calm that could last into the summer. Colorado researchers estimate that the omicron wave, which began around the Christmas holiday and is believed to have peaked two weeks ago, will continue to subside in the coming weeks. They project that roughly 5% of all residents are now infected with omicron, the more infectious but less severe form...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Tri-County Health to consider ending mask mandate Monday

Citing a "light at the end of the tunnel," the Tri-County Board of Health will meet Monday to discuss ending the county's indoor mask mandate for both the general public and schools as soon as next week. The order for schools expires Monday but will be extended four more days to give the board "time to consider" when to end the mandate, the agency said in a statement Friday morning. Health officials with Tri-County Health Department were considering extending it for another month, Executive Director...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

This Colorado dog walks like a person, and the world has taken notice

In the summer of 2020, an Arizona woman was driving through a little town in southwest Colorado when something caught her eye. She pulled out her phone. What she captured and posted on social media was later seen nationwide on a segment of Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show.” The thick-of-pandemic segment was “What Are You Doing Wednesdays” — “where we try to show you some uplifting videos from around the country, from around the globe actually,” Fallon said. “Just things that are heartwarming or things that just make us laugh.”
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Judge declines to block CU Anschutz's vaccination policy

A federal judge declined to halt enforcement of the University of Colorado’s vaccination policy for the Anschutz Medical Campus, finding the university's interest in keeping people safe from COVID-19 outweighs the objections of a handful of staff and students. U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore indicated CU's current...
COLLEGES
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Here's a list of featured events happening this weekend in and around Denver. A charming childlike delight for grownups, too, artist/sculptor Sean O’Meallie's: Head Cheese: A 25 Year Retrospective. Through March 13 at Museum of Art Fort Collins, 201 S. College Ave. The toy inventor loves bright colors and happy objects. As the Colorado Springs artist says: “I make objects. They disappear. I make more objects.” Admission: $5, $4 students and seniors, $1 ages 7-17, free 6 and younger. moafc.org.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Bill aims to slash Colorado business fees

Colorado Democratic legislators, with backing from the governor and secretary of state, aim to reduce the amount of fees new businesses pay when forming. Dubbed the “Colorado Business Fee Relief Act,” House Bill 1001 would reduce common filing fees for new business registrations, annual renewals, trade name registrations and others. Some would be cut to as low as $1, saving an estimated $17 million in a year.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
594K+
Views
