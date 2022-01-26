ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron spreads in New Zealand, spoiling prime minister’s wedding plans

By Associated Press
POLITICO
POLITICO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbiPC_0dtWFnBv00
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a post Cabinet press conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. | AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is postponing her wedding after announcing new Covid-19 restrictions Sunday following the discovery of nine cases of the omicron variant in a single family that flew to Auckland to attend a wedding.

The so-called “red setting” of the country’s pandemic response includes heightened measures such as required mask wearing and limits on gatherings. The restrictions will go into effect on Monday.

Ardern stressed that “red is not lockdown,” noting that businesses can remain open and people can still visit family and friends and move freely around the country.


“Our plan for managing omicron cases in the early stage remains the same as delta, where we will rapidly test, contact trace and isolate cases and contacts in order to slow the spread,” Ardern told reporters.

But her own wedding plans are on hold.

The 41-year-old prime minister was planning to tie the knot next weekend.

“I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic and to anyone who’s caught up in that scenario, I am so sorry,” she said.

New Zealand had been among the few remaining countries to have avoided any outbreaks of the omicron variant, but Ardern acknowledged last week that an outbreak was inevitable given the high transmissibility of the variant.

The country has managed to contain the spread of the delta variant, with an average of about 20 new cases each day. It has seen an increasing number of people arriving into the country and going into mandatory quarantine who are infected with omicron.

That has put strain on the quarantine system and prompted the government to limit access for returning citizens while it decides what to do about reopening its borders, angering many people who want to return to New Zealand.

About 93 percent of New Zealanders aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated, and 52 percent have had a booster shot. The country has just begun vaccinating children aged between 5 and 11.

The family from the Nelson-Marlborough region attended a wedding and other events while in Auckland earlier this month, with estimates suggesting they came into contact with “well over 100 people at these events,” Ardern said.

“That means that Omicron is now circulating in Auckland and possibly the Nelson-Marlborough region if not elsewhere,” she added.

Ardern plans to marry her longtime partner, Clarke Gayford. They have a 2-year-old daughter, Neve.

Ardern in 2018 became just the second elected world leader in modern history to give birth while holding office.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

New Zealand outbreak forces PM Ardern to scrap wedding plans

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was Sunday forced to call off her own wedding as she tightened Covid-19 restrictions in the face of an outbreak of the Omicron variant. "My wedding will not be going ahead," she confirmed after detailing new restrictions; including a limit of 100 fully vaccinated people at events. "I just joined many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic and to anyone who is caught up in that scenario I am so sorry." The emergence of nine cases of Omicron in a family who travelled between cities to attend a wedding, and the infection of a flight attendant on one aircraft they flew on, forced New Zealand to impose its "red setting" restrictions from midnight Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecut.com

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Cancels Her Wedding Due to Omicron

New Zealand, land of hobbits, kiwi birds, and actual responsible government officials. As Omicron continues to spread throughout the country, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern canceled her own wedding, prompting me to desperately want to move there. Throughout the pandemic, Ardern has had zero tolerance for COVID-19, imposing strict...
CORONAVIRUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Clarke Gayford
The Independent

England lifts COVID restrictions as omicron threat recedes

Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain’s government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations.From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England, and a legal requirement for COVID passes for entry into nightclubs and other large venues has been scrapped. The government last week dropped its advice for people to work from home as well as guidance for face coverings in classrooms. The so-called “Plan B” measures were introduced in early December to stop the rapid spread of the omicron variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When the coronavirus began spreading around the world, the remote Pacific archipelago of Kiribati closed its borders, ensuring the disease didn’t reach its shores for nearly two full years. Kiribati finally began reopening this month, allowing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
WORLD
The Independent

Prime Minister under pressure to explain role in Afghan animal airlift

Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to explain his role in the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan amid reports he did influence their removal from Kabul – despite his denials.No 10 has repeatedly said Mr Johnson had no involvement in pushing for help for the charity Nowzad, after accusations that officials’ time was taken up supporting the charity rather than people who could have been brought to the UK.Leaked emails surfaced on Wednesday in which Foreign Office officials suggest the Prime Minister “authorised” their rescue, despite Mr Johnson previously saying it was “complete nonsense” that he had intervened.And Sky...
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

The death of caremongering: Canadians are tired and most believe getting COVID-19 is inevitable

As a record-breaking snowstorm blanketed most of southern Ontario mid-January, while Omnicron cases were still surging, it was heartwarming to see stories of passengers pushing TTC buses out of the snow, people helping the elderly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford digging out stranded drivers — which he was immediately criticized for. Many saw these acts as the epitome of Canadian kindness, reminiscent of the caremongering movement that started as a Facebook group in Toronto in March 2020. Caremongering was a community-led social movement to help seniors and those at risk during the pandemic. The caremongering movement quickly spread across Canada and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#Omicron#New Zealanders#Wedding#Covid#Cabinet#Parliament#Ap
The Independent

Celebrations and protests mark polarizing Australia Day

Australians celebrated and protested the anniversary of British colonization of their country Wednesday on a day that is officially known as Australia Day but is considered by Indigenous activists Invasion Day.Argument rages over how history should remember a fleet of 11 British ships carrying a human cargo of convicts arriving at Port Jackson in present-day Sydney on Jan. 26, 1788.Protesters highlight that a penal colony was built on land taken from Indigenous inhabitants without the negotiation of a treaty. The lack of any treaty with Indigenous populations puts Australia out of step with comparable countries including the United States,...
AUSTRALIA
People

Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

PM accused of lying over animal charity Nowzad’s Afghan rescue as emails surface

Boris Johnson has been accused of lying about the hand he played in the evacuation of an animal welfare charity from Afghanistan after emails surfaced suggesting he “authorised” UK assistance.The Prime Minister has previously denied that he intervened to bring Nowzad staff and animals to Britain during the Allied withdrawal in August, which was taking place amid a Taliban takeover of Kabul.But after a whistleblower leaked email exchanges to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, political rivals have accused the Conservative Party leader of failing to tell the truth.The evidence published on Wednesday shows an official in the private office of...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Voices: I won’t marry my partner of 16 years until humanist weddings are legally recognised

Today, Thursday 27 January, MPs will debate whether to legally recognise humanist marriages in England and Wales: a simple and uncontroversial piece of legislation that, despite cross-party support, the government has stalled on for nearly a decade. Until humanist marriages have proper recognition, I won’t marry my partner of 16 years.At the moment, if a couple wishes to have a humanist wedding and be married in the eyes of the law, they need to have a civil marriage with a registrar as well. It’s a costly and laborious process, which often involves having to explain to confused family members why...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
POLITICO

Russia's Ukraine moves fuel China's ambitions and Taiwan's fears

Hi China Watchers. This week we unpack how a possible Russia-Ukraine conflict may influence China’s intentions toward Taiwan. We’ll also look at sensitivity training for empathy-impaired venture capitalists, go courtside with PENG SHUAI activists at the Australian Open and launch a semi-regular feature on China-related books we’re calling “One Book, Three Questions.” Got a book to recommend? Tell me about it at pkine@politico.com.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

We asked hundreds of Aussies whether they'd eat insects, and most said yes – so what's holding people back?

Insects are sustainable, nutritious and delicious. They’re eaten by more than two billion people worldwide, mostly in the tropics, and have been a staple in Indigenous Australians’ diets for tens of thousands of years. Yet eating insects isn’t mainstream in Australia. Why? We surveyed 601 Australians on their experience with, and attitude towards, edible insects. Our findings offer insight into which factors might convince people to add edible insects to their diet. Importantly, we found Australians are not deterred by the “ick” factor of eating insects, and would be willing to try them as a protein alternative if not for a...
PETS
TheConversationCanada

Canada's environment minister is headed for trouble if Ottawa doesn't correct course on the Ring of Fire

In the vast peatlands of Ontario’s James Bay Lowlands, a new region-wide approach to considering the potential impacts of northern mining development is dangerously close to sliding completely off the rails. And it may take Canada’s new “activist” Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault with it. Mineral deposits in the Ring of Fire have long fuelled Ontario’s interest in opening up the region. Now, dreams of a new nickel mine are driving plans for an electric vehicle manufacturing hub and leading Australian mining giant Wyloo to take over major mining stakes. But the proposed all-season roads and related infrastructure that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Sue Gray’s report be released today? Everything we know

Westminster remains on tenterhooks as MPs and journalists await the hotly anticipated and delayed Sue Gray report into drinks gatherings and alleged Covid rule breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.Prime minister Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance over the ‘partygate’ scandal, with many Tories saying they are awaiting for the publication of Ms Gray’s investigation before deciding whether or not to send in no confidence letters to the party’s 1992 Committee.Conservative Party rules mean that 54 letters are required before a formal leadership challenge can be triggered.As of lunchtime on Wednesday, Ms Gray’s report had not been put...
POLITICS
The Independent

Zac Goldsmith accused of ‘lie’ to Lords over denial that Boris Johnson authorised Afghan dog rescue

Zac Goldsmith has been accused of lying to parliament in denying Boris Johnson authorised the rescue of cats and dogs from Afghanistan – after damning emails emerged.The Foreign Office minister is in the spotlight after telling the House of Lords the prime minister was “entirely accurate” to deny he was behind the evacuation of animals from Pen Farthing’s charity.Yet emails, sent from Lord Goldsmith’s office to the Foreign Office team overseeing the Kabul pull-out, have now appeared to undermine his claim, made on 7 December.In one, an official stated the charity Nowzad has “received a lot of publicity”, before...
ANIMALS
The Independent

PM accused of body shaming after cake comment aimed at SNP MP

The Prime Minister has been accused of “body shaming” SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford In an exchange during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Boris Johnson appeared to allude to Mr Blackford’s weight.The Prime Minister has been under pressure in recent weeks over parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown, one of which was to celebrate his birthday which is believed to have involved a cake.While urging Mr Johnson to quit, Mr Blackford said: “The impending National Insurance tax hike hangs like a guillotine while they eat cake.”In response, the Prime Minister said: “I don’t know… who has been...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Inside Russia's thinking on Ukraine

Send tips and thoughts to rheath@politico.com. Check out the weekly Global Insider podcast | Follow Ryan on Twitter. Adviser meetings today in Paris: Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France — the “Normandy Format” — meet in Paris today, part of what President Emmanuel Macron termed “stepped-up dialogue with Russia.” Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak Friday.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Leaving PMO: An exit interview

HOW TO MANAGE CABINET —MARCI SURKES is leaving the Hill after 15 years and a long list of bold-faced bosses. She worked for former Liberal MP UJJAL DOSANJH and party leaders MICHAEL IGNATIEFF, BOB RAE and JUSTIN TRUDEAU. That was in opposition. When the Liberals won power, Surkes was...
AMERICAS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
171K+
Followers
10K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy