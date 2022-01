Halo Infinite looks to be making some big changes to its in-game shop here in the new future and will specifically be "reducing pricing across the board" starting this coming Tuesday, January 18th, according to Jerry Hook, head of design at Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries. This comes after much frustration from players ever since they first got a good look at the microtransactions associated with cosmetics for the title, and it would appear that the developer has finally decided enough is enough.

