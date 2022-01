The Commons standards tsar has said the public is angry over MPs’ second jobs as she called for changes to transparency rules.Kathryn Stone said her office had received “an awful lot of letters” containing the views of “very angry” members of the public, who have voiced concern about MPs attracting outside paid work and that they are “getting away with things”.The Commons standards commissioner said it was “bonkers” that MPs had to be more transparent about their activities than ministers, as she set out why she was unable to probe the renovation of Boris Johnson’s official Downing Street residence.Members of...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO