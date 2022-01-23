ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Some SC Black Dems want Biden to `try a little bit harder'

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden's run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Democrats eye swift confirmation of Biden high court pick

Senate Democrats who have played defense for the last three Supreme Court vacancies plan to move swiftly to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer using the rapid 2020 confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett as a new standard. Barrett was confirmed exactly a month after then-President Donald Trump nominated her to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and just five weeks after Ginsburg’s death in September of that year. Democrats sharply criticized that timeline then, arguing that most confirmations had taken much longer and that Republicans were trying to jam the nomination through in case...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New Hampshire State
State
South Carolina State
evangelinetoday.com

Biden, Dems’ disastrous first year

Thursday marked a full year of unified Democrat Party control of Washington, and it is difficult to imagine how President Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats could have performed worse. As a result of their abysmal record, the American people are suffering and the Democrats are facing a once-in-a-generation political crisis...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court

The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Sc Black Dems#Columbia#Democratic
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Candace Owens faces mockery after suggesting Americans want her on Supreme Court

Conservative critic Candace Owens was mocked online after she suggested that Americans wanted her to be the next Supreme Court justice following the retirement of Stephen Breyer.Ms Owens noticed her name was trending on Twitter and asked in a tweet: “Am I really trending because America wants me to be the next Supreme Court justice? What an honour! (sic).”Shortly after president Joe Biden announced he would nominate his pick for the Supreme Court to fill Mr Breyer’s seat before the end of February, she again took to Twitter to share her remark.During his campaign for the presidency, Mr Biden had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy