Beat Feuz wins at Kitzbuhel in last downhill before Olympics

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

KITZBUHEL, Austria (AP) -- Beat Feuz is again the man to beat heading to the Olympic downhill race at the Beijing Winter Games. Feuz's Swiss teammate Marco Odermatt also showed again Sunday he has the talent and form to be Alpine skiing's big new star in China. Feuz was...

