The Washington Wizards eight-game homestand concludes tonight when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their eight-game road trip. Neither team has found much consistency of late, with the Wizards losing three of their last five games following a three-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Clippers have lost four of six and are in the midst of some of their worst defensive play of the season, giving up 118.5 points per game over their last four outings.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO