Andersson logged an assist, seven shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Blue Jackets. Andersson helped out on Matthew Tkachuk's first of two goals in the game, which came late in the second period. The 25-year-old Andersson has logged a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak. The Swede reached the 20-point mark in just 38 contests, and he's added 70 shots, 65 blocks and a plus-11 rating through 38 contests.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO