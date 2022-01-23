ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli: Registers point in third straight

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Toffoli had an assist, four shots on net and two hits in Saturday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Canadiens and Toffoli Fit Together Like Peanut Butter and Jelly

While the Montreal Canadiens are a legitimate last-place team, it’s not like every single thing must go at this season’s upcoming trade deadline. If it were, everyone would be talking about trading Cole Caufield, Alexander Romanov and Nick Suzuki . They’re not, because there are pieces currently in place fundamental to a proper rebuild. Tyler Toffoli can theoretically be one of those pieces too. He just needs the chance… kind of like he gave the Habs when he signed with them.
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Senators 4-0

The Buffalo Sabres and Senators are back at it again in Ottawa, just a week after a 3-1 win for the blue and gold also inside Canadian Tire Centre. Making their returns to the lineup for Buffalo are Casey Mittelstadt and Zemgus Girgensons.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Tyler Toffoli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#Avalanche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Juuse Saros: Collects third straight win

Saros stopped 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 with over the Kraken. Saros was solid again to earn his third straight win. He hasn't allowed more than two goals in a game during that span. The Finnish netminder remains one of the most effective in the league with a 23-11-2 record, a 2.37 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 36 appearances. His career high in games is 40 from the 2019-20 campaign, but he's emerged as a true workhorse this season. The Predators conclude their road trip Thursday in Edmonton, which would be a bit tougher of a matchup for Saros should he draw the start.
NHL
sandiegogulls.com

Carrick Records Multi-Point Game As Gulls Drop Third Straight

A furious third-period comeback fell short tonight as the San Diego Gulls lost to the Colorado Eagles 5-3 at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Kiefer Sherwood (2-1=3) and Jordan Gross (0-3=3) led the Eagles to a league-leading eighth straight win. Dylan Sikura (1-1=2) and Rob Hamilton (0-2=2) also recorded multi-point efforts as Colorado also earned a point in their 10th straight game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Two points in loss

Bertuzzi scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Blackhawks. Bertuzzi's 20th goal of the season came as part of the Red Wings' second-period comeback push. He also helped out on a Moritz Seider tally in the third. Bertuzzi is up to 38 points (eight on the power play), 89 shots on net, 37 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 35 contests this season. His offense should remain steady as he's locked in as a top-six winger. He's amassed three goals and seven helpers during a five-game point streak.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy