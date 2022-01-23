Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli: Registers point in third straight

Saros stopped 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 with over the Kraken. Saros was solid again to earn his third straight win. He hasn't allowed more than two goals in a game during that span. The Finnish netminder remains one of the most effective in the league with a 23-11-2 record, a 2.37 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 36 appearances. His career high in games is 40 from the 2019-20 campaign, but he's emerged as a true workhorse this season. The Predators conclude their road trip Thursday in Edmonton, which would be a bit tougher of a matchup for Saros should he draw the start.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO