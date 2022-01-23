Extremely Cold Around New Orleans Area

Emergency crews are on the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, and officials say it appears there were only minor injuries. President Biden is scheduled to visit the city today to talk about the economy and infrastructure. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers have more on the breaking news.
Washington — President Biden praised retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House on Thursday, and said he plans to announce his nominee to fill Breyer's seat before the end of February. The president also reiterated his commitment to nominating a Black woman to the nation's highest court.
Justice Stephen Breyer’s anticipated retirement announcement set off the usual frenzied speculation about who will be “the pick.” The reaction perfectly illustrates everything that is wrong with the Supreme Court. Justices seem unlikely candidates to become cultural icons, but the prolific memes and two documentaries about Justice...
Spotify announced it has officially removed Neil Young's music from the streaming service as per the folk-rock legend's request because he didn't want share the platform with Joe Rogan's popular podcast, which Young accuses of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic. "We want all the world's music and...
MOSCOW — Russia insisted on Friday that it will not start a war with Ukraine after President Joe Biden warned there is a “distinct possibility” that Moscow could invade its neighbor in February. As the West awaited the Kremlin's next move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said...
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - NATO allies are putting forces on standby and sending reinforcements to eastern Europe in response to Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders. Here are some of the dilemmas about NATO's next steps. WILL NATO COME TO UKRAINE'S DEFENCE?. Not militarily. Ukraine...
Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign is officially over. Schneider's 40-game winning streak, which began Nov. 17, came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in a competitive game. She remains insecond for all-time consecutive wins, only behind Ken Jennings, whose 74-game record has held since 2004.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of prices that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve rose 5.8% last year, the sharpest increase since 1982, as brisk consumer spending collided with snarled supply chains to raise the costs of food, furniture, appliances and other goods. The report Friday from the...
