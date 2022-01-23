ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Blinken 'very convinced' on 'united response' against Russia

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epuyr_0dtWDqWS00

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday signaled that the U.S. and its European allies were prepared to make a "united response" against any further Russian aggression Ukraine, following his diplomatic trip through Europe last week.

Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," Blinken said he discussed two paths with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, one of diplomacy and one of continued Russian aggression.

"I tried to make clear both paths in my meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov in Geneva this week and we'll see if we can advance the diplomacy. But even as we're doing that, we're preparing building up defenses, building up deterrence if Russia chooses the other path," he said.

"We've been very clear that if there is any further Russian aggression in terms of sending Russian forces into Ukraine, there will be a swift, there will be a severe and there will be a united response from the United States and Europe," he added.

"Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan questioned whether NATO allies were truly on the same page, noting the recent resignation of the head of the German Navy, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach, after controversial pro-Putin remarks came to light.

"I'm very confidant, based on the many consultations I've had with European allies and partners, that there will be a swift, calibrated and also united response," Blinken said. "Look, I sat with [German Chancellor Olaf Scholz] in Germany last week, as well as with my German counterpart, my French counterpart, my British counterpart and I am very convinced there will be a united response to whatever Russia does."

Brennan pressed the secretary on what the U.S. could negotiate with Russia, noting that Russia's demands have been deemed non-starters. Russia has so far demanded that Ukraine be barred from ever joining NATO. The U.S. and European members of the alliance have said there are no plans for Ukraine to join any time soon.

According to Blinken, Russia has put forward some ideas which the U.S. is consulting on with its allies.

"We are now sharing our own ideas, as well as our own deep concerns and we'll see if in the mix there. There are things that we could do, again on a reciprocal basis, that would actually advance collective security in a way that answers some of what we're hearing from Russia answering a lot of what they're hearing from us," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine: How big is Russia's military build-up?

Russia has moved about 100,000 troops - equipped with everything from tanks and artillery to ammunition and air power - to Ukraine's border but denies it is planning an invasion. Troops on the move. About 35,000 Russian personnel are permanently stationed near Ukrainian territory. And on Wednesday, the Russian defence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Margaret Brennan
The Conversation U.S.

Russia could unleash disruptive cyberattacks against the US – but efforts to sow confusion and division are more likely

As tensions mount between Russia and the West over Ukraine, the threat of Russian cyberattacks against the U.S. increases. The Department of Homeland Security issued an intelligence bulletin on Jan. 23, 2022, warning that Russia has the capability to carry out a range of attacks, from denial-of-service attacks on websites to disrupting critical infrastructure like power grids. “We assess that Russia would consider initiating a cyber attack against the Homeland if it perceived a US or NATO response to a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine threatened its long-term national security,” the DHS stated in the bulletin, which it sent to law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#State#European#Russian#Cbs#Nato#The German Navy#French#British
Reuters

Russian official says missile crisis unavoidable without arms curbs

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that a nuclear missile crisis between Moscow and Washington was unavoidable without measures to ensure restraint and predictability, the TASS news agency reported. The remark by foreign ministry official Vladimir Ermakov came a day after the United States and NATO formally responded to...
MILITARY
The Independent

On the front line: Inside the Ukrainian border city with strong ties to Russia

“It is unthinkable for me and my friends to pick up a gun and start fighting the Russians. We have lived together all our lives and now there are people who are trying to turn us into enemies and start a bloodbath,” declared an angry Kiril Semenov.As the diplomatic options to prevent a new war in Europe appear to fade away, Ukrainians are preparing for what they fear are dark and violent days ahead. Thousands have rushed to join volunteer groups vowing to resist an invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin, one they believe may be imminent.But there are others who...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Reuters

Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks to calm down "panic" over Russia tensions

KYIV, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he could not rule out a further escalation of tensions with Russia but he criticised what he said was too much "panic" weighing on the economy. He spoke after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States and...
POLITICS
CBS News

Russia ridicules Biden's remarks about sanctioning Putin if Russia launches an invasion as U.S. pours weapons into Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday dismissed the latest warning from President Joe Biden, who said the previous day that the U.S. could seek to sanction President Vladimir Putin personally if he sends forces across the border to invade Ukraine. Putin's spokesman said any such sanctions would be "destructive," but not "painful" because, according to the Kremlin press secretary, Russia's senior leaders don't hold overseas bank accounts or assets.
POTUS
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US embassy in Ukraine urges American citizens to leave country amid Russia tensions

The United States’ Embassy in Ukraine urged all American citizens to leave Ukraine on Wednesday because of the increased threat of Russia invading in the country.“The US Embassy urges US citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options,” a message from the embassy said. “US citizens wishing to depart Ukraine currently have multiple options via commercial flights from all Ukrainian international airports.”The embassy said it would remain open to process US passports and reports of citizens’ births abroad, as well as to provide repatriation for citizens who cannot afford to purchase a...
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

Germany is catering to Russia and is a pathetic excuse for a US ally

President Joe Biden’s press conference last week was atrocious, but one of his worst missteps amounted to telling the truth about Germany, though not by name. Biden said that there’d be divisions within NATO over a “minor incursion” by Russia into Ukraine. This is true enough, and the chief cause would be Germany — which is staking a strong claim to be our worst European ally.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

459K+
Followers
55K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy