ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Public safety will be a key debate Monday when the legislative session begins, but even as Republicans and Democrats’ proposals vary in scope and approach, there is at least one area where there might be agreement: Incentives to get more law enforcement officers into the profession and keep them on the job. Senate Republicans on Wednesday framed a recent rise in crime as a call to action at the capitol to deliberately address carjackings and auto thefts — and toughen penalties for them. They said public safety is their No. 1 priority when...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO