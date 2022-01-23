Villa Tartaruga by Francisco Feaugas Architecture

Though most appreciate the styles of baroque, gothic, and neoclassical, there’s something enticing about buildings—whether they be residences, offices, museums, or public works of art—that boast a more modern edge. And, of course, technological developments in architecture have allowed today’s designs to be all the more forward-thinking. That said, one material that instantly lends itself to modernity is reflective glass. Whether it’s the element of mystery or the aesthetic simplicity of mirrors, architects around the world are cladding their masterpieces in reflective glass, and people are loving it.
Comments / 0