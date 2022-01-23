ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Villa Tartaruga by Francisco Feaugas Architecture

homeadore.com
 5 days ago

Villa Tartaruga is a luxury residence located in...

homeadore.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
ANIMALS
Robb Report

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston Is Returning a 17th-Century Painting That Was Looted During WWII

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston has returned a painting by Salomon van Ruysdael to the heirs of Ferenc Chorin, a Jewish collector who had deposited the 17th-century landscape in a Hungarian bank vault, only to see that vault emptied in 1945. The painting, titled View of Beverwijk (1646, seen above), is currently being exhibited at Christie’s in New York, where it will head to auction later this year. Chorin grew wealthy as an industrialist and a banker in Hungary, and had used his fortune to acquire works by François Millet, Mihály Munkácsy, and Alfred Sisley, as well as items of Renaissance furniture, Ushak carpets and...
MUSEUMS
People

Paris Hilton Reacts to Accidentally Wearing 2 Different Heels on TheTonight Show

Paris Hilton is laughing at a recent fashion faux pas. Earlier this week, Hilton, 40, appeared on The Tonight Show, where she accidentally wore two different heels. The fashion mishap was first pointed out on TikTok by The Tonight Show's official account, which paired a video of the star walking onto the show's set to greet host Jimmy Fallon with Kreepa's song "Oh No."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Watts
Robb Report

This Private Jet Tour of the Americas Takes You From the Atacama Desert to the Glaciers of Newfoundland

If you want to see the best parts of the Western Hemisphere without lifting a finger, Safrans du Monde has you covered. The French travel agency, which specializes in custom itineraries, has partnered with all-business-class airline La Compagnie to design a new all-inclusive Grand Tour of the Americas. Running from April 26 to May 11, the luxury trip will allow travelers to explore the vast North and South American continents aboard a cushy private jet. Over the course of 17 days, travelers will make seven stops to visit breathtaking natural wonders that run the gamut from the glaciers of Patagonia to the...
LIFESTYLE
homeadore.com

Villa MSV by Johan Sundberg Architectural Design

Villa MSV is a single-story house located Lund, Sweden, designed in 2019 by Johan Sundberg Architectural Design. MSV lies at the heart of a stately pine forest, beside the white beaches of Ljunghusen. Though it is designed as a home for a couple, the house provides space for friends, children, and grandchildren.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

McCrae Bush House / Chan Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a long and sloping site along the Mornington Peninsula, the McCrae Bush house is a dwelling that was inspired by its unique surrounding context of native bushland and the close proximity of Port Phillip Bay. Located on the highest point of the site towards the rear so as to take advantage of the water and treetop views, the curved driveway approach to the building was carefully considered in the design of the building form which begins with the house appearing to nestle within the bush context then gradually becoming more dramatic and angular as one as one gets closer.
HOUSING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punta Cana#Ach Digital Photography
Sand Hills Express

Architectural Digest: A century of style

Admit it: Most people like to take a peek inside how the rich and famous live, right? It’s an escape, and these days, a needed guilty pleasure after being stuck inside our own homes for the past two years. Well, we’re in luck. Month after month, bold-faced names, like...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

Symmetry Apartment by Ale Preda Architecture

Symmetry Apartment is an eclectic home located in Prague, Czech Republic, designed in 2020 by Ale Preda Architecture. The original layout of this apartment in the center of Prague had four rooms organized around a large entry vestibule–a typical configuration for this typology of elegant downtown residences. The kitchen, previously situated in the upper right quadrant, was disconnected from the living area. The only bathroom opened into the entry hall with a door adjacent to the kitchen door. Moreover, the entry hall felt too large a space to have no access to natural light.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

Barrow House by ID Architecture

Barrow House is an amazing private residence located in Lincolnshire, United Kingdom, designed in 2019 by ID Architecture. Located in the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), this stunning, partially subterranean private property has scooped multiple prestigious awards including the celebrated Grand Designs House of the Year Longlist 2021, which featured on Channel 4.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Iceberg Apartment / Laila Architecture

Manufacturers: Bottz Group, Hamomche, Tradical® Bâtir. Text description provided by the architects. A wooden iceberg and natural tones in a minimalist Tel-Avivian apartment by Laila Architecture. Pale birch plywood, natural lime plaster, and local terrazzo tiles feature in a 100 sq meters apartment in central Tel-Aviv, designed by Laila Architecture (Arch. Talia Davidi).
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
ArchDaily

Improvisational Architectures: The High-Rise Scenario

Cities are growing, and they are growing upwards. This is far from just being a contemporary phenomenon of course – for more than a century, high-rises have been an integral part of urban settlements worldwide. This growing of cities encompasses a complex web of processes – advancements in transport links, urbanisation, and migration to mention a few. This growth of cities, however, is all too often linked with governmental failure to adequately support all facets of the urban population. Informal settlements are then born – people carving out spaces for themselves to live amidst a lack of state support.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Architecture is Human: But Beauty is Found Everywhere

If Nature had been comfortable, mankind would never have invented architecture. - Oscar Wilde. Architecture is human. Despite their exquisite beauty, burrows, hives, nests and anthills are creations of instinct. Design by humans considers options, means and methods of creation, solving problems of desire, beyond functional accommodations. For architecture, nature...
DESIGN
ArchDaily

The Architecture of Salvage

Buildings are like bodies with organs. When this is the case, with a little extra effort, buildings can be dismantled instead of demolishing them. Dismantling involves carefully removing salvageable components, storing them, and finding them new homes. While this solution is not always possible, it can be part of a sustainable effort that — in addition to keeping material out of landfills — preserves the history and memory embedded within unique materials and fragments. It also honors the human labor invested in our environment. This video explores the reuse of building materials and what it means to be surrounded by fragments with history. It also profiles institutions dedicated to the dismantling and dissemination of building materials, as well as artistic practices that reconfigure our existing built environment including Noah Purifoy and Catie Newell of Alibi Studio.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

University Refectory / graal architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the heart of the park of the Cergy prefecture, the restructuring and extension of the university refectory is an opportunity to re-establish a link with a large-scale landscaped public space while adapting it to current programming requirements. A kiosk in a mixed...
VISUAL ART
architecturaldigest.com

13 Stunning Examples of Reflective Architecture

Though most appreciate the styles of baroque, gothic, and neoclassical, there’s something enticing about buildings—whether they be residences, offices, museums, or public works of art—that boast a more modern edge. And, of course, technological developments in architecture have allowed today’s designs to be all the more forward-thinking. That said, one material that instantly lends itself to modernity is reflective glass. Whether it’s the element of mystery or the aesthetic simplicity of mirrors, architects around the world are cladding their masterpieces in reflective glass, and people are loving it.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Stonelea House / Matthew Woodward Architecture

Manufacturers: Bluescope, Horiso, Australian Architectural Hardwood, Shamrock Joinery. Text description provided by the architects. The core of our client's initial brief was a photograph. The photo showed a family of three generations; grandparents, their five children, and a swarm of grandchildren. This project was to include a country retreat for them all. A new home that could house a lifetime of past and future memories.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

An Architectural Language Shaped by Sustainability

With its quantifiable objectives and measurable performance, sustainability often passes as a technological challenge. Its primary language is that of data, equipment, and engineered systems, most often translated into a hyper-technologized layer hidden within a design upholding pre-existing aesthetic norms. As architecture is the image of society at one moment in time, how does the focus on sustainability translate into architectural language, further legitimatizing the efforts to establish an equitable relationship with the environment? Architecture serves as an expression of attitudes, and since sustainability has become a fundamental value, it is worth looking at whether or not it has produced an aesthetic transformation.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

The Architecture of Museums: The Evolution of Curatorial Spaces

The Architecture of Museums: The Evolution of Curatorial Spaces. Across the globe, museums function as cultural landmarks – spaces of significance that quite often become defining symbols of a city’s architectural landscape. Historical examples such as the Museum de Fundatie in the Netherlands and The Louvre Museum in France continue to attract millions of visitors, with contemporary architectural interventions to them redefining their spatial contribution to their local context.
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy