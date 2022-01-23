ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beat Feuz wins at Kitzbühel in last downhill before Olympics

By The Associated Press
Tri-City Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeat Feuz is again the man to beat heading to the Olympic downhill race at the Beijing Winter Games. Feuz’s Swiss teammate Marco Odermatt also showed again Sunday he has the talent and form to be Alpine skiing’s big new star in China. Feuz was 0.21 seconds...

