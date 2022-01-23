ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Water cannon, tear gas at COVID-19 protests in Brussels

By The Associated Press
Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice fired water cannons and thick clouds of tear gas Sunday in Brussels to disperse people protesting COVID-19 vaccinations and government restrictions that aim to curb the fast-spreading omicron variant. Police said the protest in the Belgian capital drew an estimated 50,000 people, some traveling from France, Germany and...

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Far-right, nationalist leaders to meet in Madrid Friday

Hungary and Poland's leaders and France's Marine Le Pen will be in Madrid later this week for a gathering of nationalist and far-right leaders, Spain's Vox party said on Wednesday.  The meeting comes two months after a similar gathering in Warsaw in December, with the follow-up organised by the far-right Vox, which is the third-largest party in Spain's parliament.
POLITICS
b975.com

Security forces fire tear gas as thousands of protesters march again in Sudan

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Thousands of protesters against military rule in Sudan marched towards the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum again on Monday, drawing volleys of tear gas from security forces, a Reuters witness said. The protesters, who gathered some 2 km (1.25 mile) from the palace, blocked a...
PROTESTS
AFP

Tear gas fired at Sudan protesters rallying against post-coup killings

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Thursday at protesters rallying against the killing of dozens in a post-coup crackdown, as US diplomats pressed for an end to the violence. In a tactic used repeatedly, security forces fired tear gas at protesters who rallied in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, according to witnesses. 
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brussels#Covid#Protest#European Union#Belgian#The European Union#Omicron#The Associated Press#Cont
raleighnews.net

Tunisia Police Turn Water Cannons on Protest Against President

TUNIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Tunisian police used water cannons and sticks to disperse more than 1,000 protesters trying to reach central Tunis Friday to demonstrate against the president in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions. A heavy police presence prevented many protesters gathering in Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the main street in...
PROTESTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Burkina Faso forces fire tear gas at anti-govt protests

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Security forces fired tear gas at protesters barricading the streets and throwing rocks in Burkina Faso’s capital on Saturday, as anger grows at the government’s inability to stop jihadist attacks spreading across the country. Several hundred people marched through downtown...
PROTESTS
The Independent

France reissues legal threat over post-Brexit fishing row

France has put the UK on alert that it could start legal proceedings if there is no further movement on post-Brexit fishing licences.European affairs minister Clement Beaune said Paris was “not happy with the situation” following a wrangle over licences for French vessels to fish in British waters.Last month, the French government said 93% of the requested licences had been issued by Britain compared to 60% at the beginning of November.If dialogue proves insufficient then legal action may be necessaryFrance's European affairs minister Clement BeauneBut Mr Beaune, speaking to reporters in Brussels on Tuesday, said the lack of progress since...
EUROPE
The Independent

EU leaders worried by rise in antisemitism, Holocaust denial

European Union leaders pledged Wednesday to confront the rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial witnessed during the coronavirus pandemic, on the eve of the annual commemorations of Auschwitz’s liberation.European Council President Charles Michel said the lessons of the Holocaust are now “more relevant than ever.”“First, because Jewish people feel threatened, and they are threatened,” he said. “They are even attacked in Europe. Just because they are Jewish. We do not accept this. We will never accept it.”Michel spoke at an online event organized by the European Jewish Congress, which was also attended by European Commission President Ursula von der...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
The Independent

UK ‘considering sending hundreds of troops to Eastern Europe’ amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

British military officials are reportedly deciding whether to send hundreds of troops to Eastern Europe after Washington asked the UK and other Nato allies to support member countries in the face of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US is said to want reassurances from the UK that it would help reinforce Nato’s eastern flank, from the Baltic states to Romania and Bulgaria in the south, by bolstering military presence. It comes after US president Joe Biden’s administration delivered its first written response to Russia’s security demands over the crisis on the border, including a rejection of Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Norway's PM says Russia build-up is `a sign of weakness'

Norway’s prime minister, whose country borders Russia and is a founding member of NATO, said Wednesday he believes it’s “a sign of weakness” that President Vladimir Putin has to express Moscow’s political views by an “extraordinary” military buildup.Jonas Gahr Støre said in an interview with The Associated Press that he calls it a sign of weakness because it’s at the negotiating table where issues that matter to people should be discussed, not by “that kind of military demonstration,” and by pursuing Russia’s interests where “the weapons will speak.”He said he thinks Putin’s demand now for guarantees — including that...
POLITICS
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy