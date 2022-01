“American Rust” has been canceled after one season at Showtime, Variety has confirmed. The series was an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Philipp Meyer. The series premiered on the premium cabler in September. “We can confirm that ‘American Rust’ will not be moving forward with a second season,” Showtime said in a statement. “We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.” Daniels starred as Del Harris, chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO