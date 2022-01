VIENNA, Ga. — Vienna Police held a news conference Thursday with more information in the case of Keara Cotton and her missing 4-year-old son, Jayceion. Authorities say they tried to get in touch with Keara Cotton at her home for days because they suspected she was abusing her two children. She wouldn’t come to the door to talk and promised to bring the children to see DFACS workers, but she didn’t.

VIENNA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO