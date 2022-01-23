ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden’s $15 minimum wage increase to impact nearly 7,000 federal workers in Texas

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHmUu_0dtWAsSx00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN/ The Hill ) — Following direction from President Joe Biden for federal agencies to implement a $15 an hour minimum wage, nearly 7,000 Texans will be affected by the change.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) issued a memo on Friday that provided guidance for adjusted pay rates, a change which OPM referred to as a “general policy” courtesy the Biden-Harris administration. The new policy is set to go into full effect Jan. 30 and will impact approximately 6,800 federal employees stationed in Texas.

RELATED: Biden’s $15 minimum wage hike for federal agencies goes into effect

Collectively, roughly 70,000 federal workers will be affected by the new policy, with OPM confirming its highest concentration of impacted workers are employed by the Defense Department, Department of Agriculture and Department of Veterans Affairs.

In April, Biden supported efforts to raise the minimum wage, saying it “enhances worker productivity and generates higher-quality work by boosting workers’ health, morale, and effort; reducing absenteeism and turnover; and lowering supervisory and training costs.”

While Democrats and organized labor groups have advocated for a similar minimum wage increase for all American workers, no proposal has been able to accelerate in Congress. Currently, the national minimum wage clocks in at $7.25 an hour.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 134

erik.
4d ago

Awesome, so you increase minimum wage and inflate prices like food, rent, and every day stuff… lower the value of our skilled work… thanks

Reply(34)
58
OViS HERDER1
4d ago

I like how they explain specifically how this would impact federal workers. I mean what federal job starts out at minimum wage..?

Reply(13)
52
Paula White Fahlstrom
4d ago

they raise it to 15 an hour but you work less hours put prices keep going up its not a win win its a loss loss

Reply(2)
20
Related
KXAN

Gov. Greg Abbott condemns President Biden, TikTok at border briefing

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, alongside 12 state attorneys general, gathered for a border security briefing on Thursday in Weslaco, Texas. At the briefing, Abbott criticized President Joe Biden on the issues of human trafficking. “Joe Biden doesn’t care about victims of human trafficking,” Abbott said. “If he cared, he would step […]
WESLACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KXAN

Biden’s pledge to appoint Black woman back in spotlight amid Breyer retirement

(The Hill) – President Biden‘s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is receiving renewed attention in the wake of reports that Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving Biden an opportunity to appoint his replacement. Almost immediately after reports emerged Wednesday that Breyer planned to retire, Democrats issued calls for Biden to put […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KXAN

Breyer to retire from Supreme Court: reports

Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to retire from the Supreme Court, according to multiple reports, ending a nearly three-decade career on the bench and clearing the way for Democrats to seat the liberal jurist’s replacement on the 6-3 conservative majority court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Employees#National Minimum Wage#Organized Labor#Texans#Opm#The Defense Department#Democrats#American#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KXAN

KXAN

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy