ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Weekend poll: Do you use PiP windows on Android?

By Will Sattelberg
Android Police
Android Police
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Somehow, phone manufacturers continue to find ways to increase display size year after year, even when it seemed impossible for the trend to continue. While we might decry the loss of smaller smartphones, market trends don't lie — buyers love what extra screen real estate can provide. Android has plenty of...

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

Google Chat will now show you when someone deletes a message

If there’s one category of Google products that is the most notorious for ending up in the infamous graveyard, it’s messaging apps. Failing to replicate the successes enjoyed by the likes of Meta-owned WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, Apple’s iMessage, or work-focused apps like Slack, the tech giant has created and shut down numerous chat apps. Google Talk, Google Wave, Google Plus, Google Hangouts, and Google Allo are a few names that have been killed off along the way. Google Chat, however, looks like it's here to stay, judging by regular updates that have seen it get features like rich text formatting, a better interface for adding attachments, and the ability to make one-to-one Meet calls directly from Gmail. Google's latest addition will now allow users to see when messages are deleted in a Chat space.
INTERNET
Android Authority

Daily Authority: Android games on Windows

Google launches Google Play Games on PC if that's what you want, plus more tech news you need to know today!. 🐕 Good morning! Had a great dinner out last night capped off with Kyoto only barking once. A real improvement!. Google brings Android games to Windows (not for...
TECHNOLOGY
iheart.com

Louie G Says This Review Helped Pick Between Iphone & Android Do You Agree?

Alright, so I been debating about grabbing a new phone and I want the phone with the best video quality. I currently have a Samsung Note 20Ultra and I love it. It has Portrait Mode Video which is the same as Cinematic Video that the Iphone 13 now has but after watching this and reading a little more I think I'm going to switch over to the GalaxyS21 Ultra because the camera is better and the portrait mode has those extra special effects. I saw one comment that said all you have to do is touch the screen to make whatever you want focused on the Ultra so there is a way. Man, not gonna lie I really thought I was going to cave in an go back to iPhone but nope. You can't knock the quality in pictures at night on the Ultra compared to the Iphone 13, that is the one thing I always get asked to do and that is take pictures with my phone whenever we are somewhere at night.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

What Is Product Hunt and How Do You Use It?

If you enjoy checking out the latest products, apps, and services online, chances are you've stumbled across Product Hunt, or at least heard of it. Or, maybe you've wanted a place to find all these new things, but didn't know where to go. Well, Product Hunt is exactly that–the perfect...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Smartphones#Google Maps#Windows#Smart Phone
Android Police

Best Google Assistant Routines that will actually help you

Google Assistant Routines can be extremely helpful, whether you are looking to enhance your smart bulbs, save a little time during the day, or are just hoping to set specific habits for your morning ritual. Routines are a series of actions triggered by a single command, and they can be fully customized, including Google's presets. In this guide, we'll show you the best default Google Assistant routines, as well as some fantastic custom routines.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Poll: Have you used Nearby Share before?

Android's take on AirDrop has been around for a while now, but have you used it?. One advantage Apple devices had over Android for a long time was the AirDrop file sharing feature, offering a seamless local file-sharing experience compared to most other protocols. Google stepped up in 2020 with the Nearby Share feature, offering no-frills local file-sharing too.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Android Studio Bumblebee brings QR code pairing for wireless ADB, Apple silicon support for platform tools, and other improvements

Android Studio Bumblebee (v.2021.1.1) has now reached stable, giving developers new tools to design and build apps for Android. There are a lot of changes compared to the last big release in 2021. Reports indicate the new ADB over Wi-Fi via QR codes might be a little buggy, but others like instrumentation tests using Gradle, better window integration for the emulator in the IDE, new platform tools and build tools optimized for Apple's snazzy silicon, and a new device manager — among a lot more.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Computerworld

Windows 11 and Android: Rethinking the PC-phone connection

Disclosure: Most of the companies mentioned are clients of the author. Microsoft just posted an update on Windows 11 that includes several interesting new features. Since we are still early in the Windows 11 life cycle, Microsoft remains focused on adding capabilities rather than pushing them off until Windows 12. (This is the “free gift” period of the operating system’s evolution, and it is often fun, sometimes frustrating, and almost always entertaining.)
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

How to use Phone Hub to connect your Chromebook and Android phone

What else can your Android phone and Chromebook do together?. Having a well-integrated Google ecosystem has long seemed like a dream. Android users have had to watch on in envy while iPhone owners have been able to send text messages from iPads and Macs, share files and photos across Apple devices, and seamlessly pass their AirPods connection from one product to another. With the wider adoption of Chromebooks, Google has made an effort to try and close the ecosystem gap somewhat. One of the big improvements it's made has been the addition of the Phone Hub to Chrome OS, a dashboard of sorts that brings Android phones and Chromebooks closer together. This guide will show you how to get started with Phone Hub and what you can do with it.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Pixel 6 February update could arrive right on schedule

The Pixel 6 was and is still a favorite amongst the Android Police crew and beyond, but there's no denying that the devices have suffered from a buggy launch and botched software updates. The December update went live after much delay, only to break certain features on the devices before being withdrawn. The January update was not much different (in timeline, at least), with the likes of the Pixel 3a through to the Pixel 5a getting the update well before the newer Pixel 6 series. However, the latest reports indicate that the Pixel 6 OTA schedule might be back on track, starting with the February security patch.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Do you want to listen to podcasts on YouTube? [Poll]

In YouTube’s 2022 Priorities letter, CEO Susan Wojcicki cited podcasting (just before NFTs) as an additional source of revenue for Creators. Podcasts already exist on the site as videos, but this is the latest mention that strongly implies that YouTube is going to provide a more dedicated experience. What form could YouTube Podcasts take and does that sound like something you’d use?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
gsmarena.com

Weekly poll: are you using 5G on your phone?

The first 5G phones arrived on the market in early 2019, but three years later we’re still in a transitional period – most flagships have 5G, a typical mid-ranger does as well and even some entry level models. However, 4G phones are still being unveiled and there are quite a few countries without active 5G networks.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

YouTube may soon let you play individual video chapters on loop

YouTube is constantly adding features to improve the viewing experience — things like chapters, added back in May 2020. That one allowed a video to be broken up into distinct sections (or—wait for it—chapters) so that viewers could jump between portions of videos quickly and efficiently. But what if there’s one chapter of "Human Stunts Gone Wrong" that's so funny you’ve just got to watch it over and over again? YouTube looks like it's working on something that may help make that easier: video chapter looping.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Police

Android app support on Windows 11 hits prime time next month

Love it or hate it, Windows 11 is here to stay. While a few of the UI changes have not sat well with some, there's no denying that some of the new features — including Android app support — are very exciting. Unfortunately, mobile apps were nowhere to be found when Windows 11 launched — not for those outside the Windows Insider beta program, at least. Months after its initial release, Microsoft looks set to fully roll out support for Android apps for everyone — albeit in public preview — starting next month.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Tensor-powered Google Pixel 6a could land in May

This news tidbit is short and sweet: Leaker and journalist Max Jambor reports that the Pixel 6A will land in May. This timeline could see Google bring its A-series phones back to their prior Google I/O announcement — last year's Pixel 5a landed later than expected in August. Other...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to use reactions in Telegram for Android

Telegram may have its own shortcomings, but it's generally regarded as a more feature-rich cross-platform messaging app out there. And with the latest update to its Android app, it even beat WhatsApp by adding emoji reactions to personal and group chats. Anyone using Telegram on Android can now interact with their chats using reactions very quickly — here's how you can use them.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy