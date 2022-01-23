ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

19-year-old shot in the back on Tower Street ‘less than forthcoming’ about shooting, Winston-Salem police say

By Justyn Melrose
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Tower Street in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 3:25 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1100 block of Tower Street.

At the scene, police found an unoccupied red Ford Mustang with bullet holes in it. Officers say it looked like the vehicle had crashed. There were no witnesses in the area.

While officers were investigating, a 19-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back.

Police say they tried to speak with the victim but said the victim was “less than forthcoming about the investigation,” according to a news release. The victim did not provide suspect information or any possible motive for why someone would want to shoot him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

