NFL

PFF: Arizona Cardinals should target CB Charvarius Ward in free agency

By ARIZONA SPORTS
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 5 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals’ depth at cornerback was undoubtedly exploited over the final stretch of games, highlighted by a 34-11 throttling by the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Monday. There’s certainly moves to be made this offseason at the position, whether through free agency or...

