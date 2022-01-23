NHL Expanded Conference Glance

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal stayed on track for a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he beat Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the Australian Open semifinals. Nadal was dominant throughout the first two sets, moving the Italian around the court while dictating play. After Nadal took a 4-0 lead in the second set, seventh-seeded Berrettini had won only one point on his second serve in 11 attempts. Nadal shares the men’s record at 20 major titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Neither of those men played this tournament.
