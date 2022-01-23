ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Sportradar
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m. Los Angeles at...

www.wcn247.com

wcn247.com

Saad, Husso spark Blues to 5-1 win over Flames

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brandon Saad scored twice and had an assist, Ville Husso made 28 saves to win his sixth consecutive start and the St. Louis Blues cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist. Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for St. Louis. The Blues got some revenge for a 7-1 loss at Calgary three days earlier. Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for Calgary,which had 29 shots a day after a 6-0 win at Columbus during which the Flames had a franchise-record 62 shots.
NHL
wcn247.com

Detroit takes on Pittsburgh on 3-game slide

Detroit Red Wings (18-19-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27-10-6, second in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -233, Red Wings +187; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into the matchup with Pittsburgh after losing three games in a row. The Penguins are 14-6-1 against Eastern Conference...
NHL
wcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — Big Ben has struck 12. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (RAHTH’-lihs-bur-gur) has announced his retirement after an 18-year NFL career spent entirely with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a video message Thursday, the 39-year-old said it was “time to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats” after...
NFL
wcn247.com

Brown scores 26 as Washington holds off Colorado 60-58

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 26 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Washington held on in the closing seconds for a 60-58 win over Colorado. Washington won for the fourth time in five games, taking control with a 19-3 run that spanned more than eight minutes of the second half only to watch the Buffaloes rally in the closing minutes. Washington led by 15 with less than nine minutes left, but had to nervously watch Jabari Walker’s jumper in the close seconds hit off the front rim that would have forced overtime. Walker led Colorado with 14 points.
NBA
wcn247.com

Men's semis down under...Roethlisberger retires

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal stayed on track for a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he beat Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the Australian Open semifinals. Nadal was dominant throughout the first two sets, moving the Italian around the court while dictating play. After Nadal took a 4-0 lead in the second set, seventh-seeded Berrettini had won only one point on his second serve in 11 attempts. Nadal shares the men’s record at 20 major titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Neither of those men played this tournament.
NFL
Yardbarker

NHL Friday night bets: Three-leg goal scorer parlay

We went 2-3 on our goal scorer bets Thursday night, which is profitable if you bet them straight. Despite that, it sure would be fun to get back into the hitting parlays business. We're keeping it sharp here for Friday's NHL slate, with three games circled that offer goal scoring...
NHL
wcn247.com

Hicklen, Placer lead North Florida past Central Arkansas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jarius Hicklen and Jose Placer scored 24 points apiece as North Florida rolled to a 93-74 victory over Central Arkansas, snapping a seven-game losing streak. Carter Hendricksen had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Ospreys (5-16, 1-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Camren Hunter had 17 points to top the Bears (6-13, 3-3).
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Coulibaly, Auburn women close strong to stun No. 4 Tennessee

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Aicha Coulibaly had 26 points and Auburn scored 11 straight late in a 71-61 upset of No. 4 Tennessee, ending the Lady Vols’ nine-game winning streak. The Tigers, the last SEC team to grab a league victory, built an 11-point halftime lead and closed strong. Tennessee came in as the lone SEC team with a perfect league record, but went six minutes without a field goal before a meaningless basket with two seconds left. Coulibaly made 10 of 14 shots and had seven rebounds for Auburn, which had blown two straight fourth-quarter leads but took over in the end this time. Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 21 points.
AUBURN, AL

