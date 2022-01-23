ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax filing season starts Monday as IRS faces backlogs, staffing shortages; here’s how to prepare

By Benjamin Kail
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Tax filing season officially kicks off Monday, with the Internal Revenue Service starting to accept and process 2021 tax returns about two weeks earlier than normal as the agency grapples with staffing challenges and a backlog of almost 1 million returns from 2020. The IRS recently said it continues...

Wyoming News

Taxpayers could experience major refund delays this year from backlogged IRS

(The Center Square) – Americans around the country will begin filing their income taxes as the filing period opened this week, but many could experience major delays from the Internal Revenue Service, which still has millions of unprocessed returns from last year. The IRS warned Americans this week with an “urgent reminder” to file electronically “to help speed refunds.” The IRS cited “several critical tax law changes that took place in 2021 and ongoing challenges related to the pandemic” for the delays. Americans hoping to...
INCOME TAX
WOWK 13 News

Taxpayers face overloaded IRS as filing season opens Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Count 30-year-old Ethan Miller among that subset of Americans who are actually eager to file their taxes once income tax filing season opens on Monday. The financial planner who lives in Silver Spring, Maryland, is looking forward to claiming the new deductions that will come from buying a home. He also wants to get […]
KVIA

IRS warns of complications as tax-filing season begins Monday

EL PASO, Texas -- The Internal Revenue Service will start accepting your tax returns Monday, but the agency is dealing with several challenges. The IRS is understaffed, facing a back log of millions of returns and dealing with complications from pandemic-related programs. One local accountant told ABC-7 it's best to...
Tax Foundation

Bumpy Tax Filing Season Ahead Due to IRS Backlog and Pandemic Tax Relief

Taxpayers and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are set to face a bumpy 2022 tax filing season, which the IRS announced will begin January 24th and run through April 18th. Two major challenges await taxpayers: a second year of navigating pandemic-related tax relief on their returns and IRS backlogs that may delay processing and refunds.
INCOME TAX
CBS Baltimore

Feds Seize Bogus Domain Name Posing As Department Of Labor Website

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal authorities have seized a domain name that claimed to be an official website for the U.S. Department of Labor but was actually a phishing scheme in disguise, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. The website—US-dolbids.com—was billed as a procurement website for the U.S. Department of Labor and mimicked designs and messaging found on the agency’s legitimate website, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said. It even contained a hyperlink claiming to steer users to “Coronavirus Resources” provided by the federal government. Website visitors were directed to login with their email addresses and passwords to bid on government contracts, federal prosecutors said, but in reality the portal was designed to steal users’ credentials to exploit them for financial gain. The website has since been taken down. Authorities did not specify how many, if any, visitors were fooled by the bogus website before its seizure and removal. The seizure was part of the federal government’s ongoing effort to crack down on and head off pandemic-related fraud. Anyone with information about fraud involving COVID-19 can report it to the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721. Tips can also be made online.
MassLive.com

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

