Deputies tase and arrest a man after car chase on 249

 5 days ago

A man was evading deputy vehicles early Sunday morning in northwest Houston.

The chase came to a stop at a nearby gas station on 249 east of Antoine when the driver's tires gave out.

Witnesses told ABC13 the driver erratically stopped at a gas station before running away.

"I went in (my) truck, locked the door in case he came towards me. That way he can't at least get in and take (my) truck and take off again." said eyewitness, Zee Mujakic.

At some point deputies caught up to the man and deployed a taser before making the arrest. We are working to find out more information about this pursuit.

Galveston Gal
4d ago

I just don't get why they run. It only trashes their vehicles and they almost always get caught. Why not just pull over, and if they get arrested, use the vehicle as collateral to bond out. It seems more sensible than taking the chance on killing someone in the process of running.

#Car Chase
ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

