ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

‘This Is All About Inclusion’: The 5 Simple Rules Of Wheelchair Etiquette

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdxeF_0dtW9Eaz00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wheelchair etiquette is something many have never been taught, but it’s simple information that is more important to know than ever to know.

In total, 3.3 million Americans use wheelchairs, and that number is expected to grow. WCCO talked with Chad Wilson, an expert on disability rights, who presented five simple but deeply important things to bear in mind.

Winter in Minnesota can be a nuisance for some and a danger for others. Wilson drove from Chanhassen to Minneapolis for WCCO’s interview on wheelchair etiquette and accessibility and, in real time, he made his point. He pointed out to our crew how he wasn’t able to park in a street space because the snow banks were too high for his ramp to extend.

“Every day I get to my office, I would have to cross the light rail tracks, and being a wheelchair user that can be scary. There were a few times I got stuck,” he said. “Thankfully people pushed me out of the way, nothing bad happened. Just goes to show how important clearing off the snow is.”

That’s true especially on the ramps. Wilson pointed out a few inches of piled snow.

“It looks like a little snow, you could step over that. But if I try to drive over it, I am probably gonna get stuck,” he said. “People really need to clean these corners … the access aisles are key.”

Wilson says he always figures it out, but life would be smoother if more people would clear a path in the winter and beyond.

“These steps, I think can help people with a disability not having to overthink it when they go out in the community. They’re already enough you have to think about so making it a little easier can go a long way,” he said.

For Wilson — a father, husband and attorney for the Disability Law Center — the mission is professional and it’s personal.

“I was diagnosed with Becker muscular dystrophy. Got my first wheelchair when I was about 14 years old and now that’s my primary,” he said.

That said, it’s a story he says shouldn’t have to explain, which brings us to his five tips.

Don’t Ask Why

“Its kinda strange. You meet someone for the first time and they come up to you and ask, ‘Why are you in a wheelchair?’ To me, that’s a pretty personal question to ask somebody you don’t know. For all you know it could be a difficult thing for them having to discuss.”

Don’t Assume

“There’s a lot of people out there who use terms like ‘wheelchair bound’ or kinda think of a wheelchair as a bad thing. It can be different for every person but, for me, I kind of think of a wheelchair as freeing.” Wilson says to call people wheelchair users. It’s not an identity, just a device.

Don’t Bend Down

Wilson says unless there is a hearing issue, never squat to address someone using a wheelchair.

“My suggestion to people is if you want to make a wheelchair user more comfortable, is that maybe that person takes a step back. And if that conversation is gonna go longer, then find a seat, so you’re on that eye level. But the bending down, feels like somebody’s talking to a child or something.”

Don’t Touch

Wilson says always ask before assisting, and hands off unless you have permission. He says to think of the wheelchair as an extension of someone’s body.

“Pretty often, you’ll have someone you’re just meeting lean on your wheelchair.”

Just Act Normal

“Talk to them like you would anybody else. Others being overly familiar, giving you nicknames, calling you ‘Bud’ or something — to me it jumps out right away that I am being treated differently because I use a wheelchair, because I have a type of disability. As a wheelchair user you’ll get a lot of ‘Slow down, Speedy,’ or ‘You’ll get a speeding ticket.’ Those jokes they are not really funny.”

The encouraging news is that these tips are simple.

“Yeah they are pretty simple. I think if you just think about them. I think if you think of them once, they’re pretty easy to apply,” Wilson said. “I think this is all about inclusion and doing this all together and making sure everyone feels welcome.”

Wilson, who has a service dog, says another key thing to remember is not to ask to pet a service dog; they are on the job.

He also says talk to your children about what wheelchairs are so they understand when they see them in public.

Comments / 7

Robert Simonson
3d ago

One morning, early morning I saw a person in a wheelchair and lots of snowbanks and the person was having problems. I approached the person and they said they didn’t need help, but I assisted anyways , I was concerned if something happened the person might not have someone around to aide them. They weren’t too happy but if something happened to the person I would have felt horrible.

Reply
5
Gypsy Rose
3d ago

great article and interview people often forget that people in wheelchairs are human too. If you see someone struggling ask if they need help don't assume or just help Ask!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

‘We Had No Idea’: Why Most St. Paul Diners Won’t Need To Prove COVID Vaccination Status

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Change is on the menu for many Twin Cities restaurants, with requirements starting Wednesday for customers to either have a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test. However, a little-known rule is adding to confusion for spots in St. Paul. Cecil’s Deli put a sign up in its doors informing customers of the new requirements. Evana Kvasnik’s family has owned Cecil’s for four generations. “A few people forgot [vaccine cards] and they ordered to-go instead, which I was really grateful for because we do need the support,” Kvasnik said. Mayor Melvin Carter’s executive order states that proof of either vaccination...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

After Fighting COVID For Nearly 2 Years, Minnesota Health Care Workers Still Pushing Forward Despite Burnout, Frustration

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Burned out and frustrated. That’s how some members of Minnesota’s medical community describe the situation inside Twin Cities hospitals nearly two years into the pandemic. WCCO sat down with a team who were the first people to step up. We saw the very different paths they are on today. “I still cannot wrap my head that this has all happened in the span of two years,” Emily Allen, a registered nurse, said. They were there from day one — when last March St. Paul’s Bethesda Hospital pivoted to COVID care. That where 1,000 patients came through over seven months;...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Man With COVID Dies After Legal Battle Over Ventilator

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Buffalo man who had been battling COVID-19 on a ventilator has died days after he was moved to a Texas hospital amid a legal battle between his family and a Minnesota health care system. Last week, an Anoka County judge ordered Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily News-Record

Smartphone Etiquette

You’re having a meal with someone who’s looking down to check their smartphone under the table. Or in the middle of a conversation, your friend stops to look at an incoming text. Or you’re talking to someone who claims to be listening but their eyes never leave their smartphone.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Cars
City
Chanhassen, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
CBS Minnesota

Experts Say Minnesotans Must ‘Take Boosting Seriously’ To End Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Mayo Clinic’s COVID modeling team predicts Minnesota is reaching the peak of Omicron cases. “It means we’re half done with this surge,” Mayo Clinic data scientist Dr. Curtis Storlie said. “It’s important to recognize Omicron surge is not over, there will be thousands of infections and more hospitalizations on the way back down too.” Storlie says it will take several more weeks to come down from the peak. He emphasized the importance of continuing to take precautions. Mayo Clinic physician Dr. Conor Loftus said it will likely be some time before mask mandates go away. “With the number of people hospitalized this...
MINNESOTA STATE
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Wheelchairs#Vehicles#Wcco#Americans#The Disability Law Center
MinnPost

Walz proposes sending checks to 2.7 million Minnesota households

Jessie Van Berkel writes in the Star Tribune: “More than 2.7 million Minnesota households would get checks of $175 or $350 from the state under a spending plan Gov. Tim Walz unveiled Thursday, with money channeled to front-line workers and caregivers as well. … The state has a projected $7.7 billion budget surplus …. The unprecedented scale of the expected surplus has opened the door for state leaders to consider sizable spending to supplement the $52 billion two-year budget they approved last year.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Shocking TikTok Video of Woman Losing Her Mind at Duluth Walgreens

Check out this TikTik video that was just shared that includes the phone conversation with the police while the incident was happening at a Walgreens store in Duluth. The video was shared by TikTok user 'hrdunt' and includes the 911 audio of an employee at the Plaza Walgreens store at 1131 E Superior St. in Duluth. The incident took place last February and appears to show a very angry woman destroying the checkout area of the store.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
WDIO-TV

COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - An unvaccinated COVID-19 patient flown from Minnesota to Texas during a legal battle over whether his ventilator should be turned off has died. The family attorney says 55-year-old Scott Quiner, of Buffalo, died on Saturday. A Minnesota judge had issued a restraining order on Jan. 13 blocking...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Vaccinated can spread omicron, so why are Minneapolis and St. Paul requiring diners show vax proof?

St. Paul and Minneapolis will soon require indoor diners to show proof of a COVID vaccination or a recent negative lab test. It's the latest measure being taken to try to slow the spread of the virus, with mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey having reinstated a public mask mandate last week. But omicron has proven to be more transmissible and with a potentially shorter incubation period than prior COVID strains.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

How Should People Act After Isolating From COVID? And How Long Does Natural Immunity Last?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since Dec. 31, state officials estimate nearly 215,000 Minnesotans have caught COVID-19. Many of those people have finished their isolation period or will soon. We wanted to know: How should people act after isolating from COVID-19? And how long does the natural immunity last? Good Question. Jeff Wagner learned several variables determine how long you’re protected. Like many Minnesotans, Barb Koste and her husband spent the holidays in quarantine after contracting COVID-19. “I’m still dealing with the cough but I am negative now,” Koste said. She was vaccinated and boosted. Now with her natural immunity, the question is whether she’ll...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
51K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy